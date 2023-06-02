AG: 10 defendants charged in new cases

About 42% of defendants who were released on prior cases and violated the conditions of their release this month were faced with new criminal charges.

On Thursday, Attorney General Douglas Moylan issued his "Catch, Release and Re-Offend Report" for the month of May, which breaks down the status of defendants who have previously been released on personal recognizance bonds.

The report states 24 defendants have violated their conditions of release. The conditions include making appearances in court, reporting to probation, not using drugs and not committing other crimes.

"Of the 24 persons in the attached report, 10 of them were charged with another crime, arguably creating more crime victims," Moylan stated in his press release, adding the new charges range from aggravated assault to disorderly conduct.

Since Moylan was elected attorney general this year, he has instructed his attorneys to request that judges confine defendants rather than release them back into the community, and he continues to do so.

"Defendants are presumed innocent. (Guam Police Department) officers arrest based on probable cause. We believe the release conditions are not effectively stopping more crimes from occurring from these persons," stated Moylan, who added "pro-incarceration police protects us and works."

Arguments against the policy

Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., disagreed with Moylan's pro-incarceration policy.

"Release is based upon a case-by-case basis that looks into whether someone is a flight risk or a danger to the public," Hattori told The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

"People make mistakes, they get released on conditions. The vast majority of people on pretrial release are successful," he said. He added that the setting of cash bail for defendants caters to those with the money to pay the bail.

"If you have $1,000 cash, you are safe to be released. If you have $10,000 cash, you are safe to be released," Hattori said. "But if you are poor, working to support your family, and one paycheck away from being homeless, then no matter how petty the offense, the poor must stay locked up."