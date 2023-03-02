Ten defendants released from prison by the local court after being charged with a crime have violated their conditions of release, according to Attorney General Douglas Moylan.

Since the beginning of Moylan's second term as the elected attorney general of Guam in January, he instructed prosecutors to argue to keep defendants confined at the Department of Corrections on cash bail rather than release them on personal recognizance bonds.

Two months after the new practice started, Moylan stated in a press release Tuesday that 10 individuals released by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison have violated conditions of their release.

“Of the 10 persons who violated (Judge) Sison's release orders, two of them allegedly committed another crime (harassment and burglary), arguably creating more crime victims,” stated Moylan.

Attached to the release was a list of the defendants who violated conditions, such as refraining from consuming drugs, failing to check in with probation, not appearing at hearings or submitting to drug tests.

According to Moylan, there is a need to stop the “catch, release and re-offend cycle” by continuing “to ask our judges to incarcerate defendants or set bail that will actually protect this community and ensure compliance with release orders.”

Court of public opinion

Following the release of the report, two defense attorneys said they believe Moylan committed ethical violations by using the media to influence a judge's decision.

“That's clear that's what's happening here, but what's more egregious is that he is misrepresenting what took place, and what is taking place and what (continues) to take place in the magistrate's hearings,” said attorney Peter Santos, from the Alternate Public Defender, who explained “political rhetoric” and “false information” was being given to judges by prosecutors arguing for the incarceration of defendants.

According to Post files, Sison eventually told prosecutors he would not be considering the documents.

“I guess Doug didn't take well to that. So he comes up with this press release that sounds so one-sided. He's not telling you what's really going on or what's really happening in there. And so he's trying to play things out in the court of public opinion,” Santos said, adding the press release “undermines the court and adjudicating process by going to the press.”

Santos confirmed he intended to file an ethics violation with the Judiciary of Guam, which will be confidential, but that he had not done so as of Wednesday.

Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., similarly told The Guam Daily Post that Moylan's “statistics are incomplete.”

“They do not mention the 100 or so clients who are released and complying with their conditions. I think any jurisdiction in the country would be proud to have only two offenders out of the over 220 charged this year being rearrested,” said Hattori.

Judiciary of Guam spokesperson, Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, told the Post that concerns of ethical conduct by a lawyer may be filed through a complaint with the Office of Regulation Counsel at regulationcounsel@guamsupremecourt.com.

Moylan's response

Both Hattori and Santos, in their opinions, referred to the Guam Rules of Professional Conduct rule regarding “trial publicity,” which states a lawyer should not make public statements if they know it will “have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding.”

The Post inquired with Moylan about allegedly breaching that rule. In response, he explained that there is a subsection that has exceptions to the rule and that he disagreed with Santos and Hattori on their assessment of his conduct.

The two exceptions Moylan cited were if the information was public record and if “there exists the likelihood of substantial harm to an individual or to the public interest.”

“These people are allegedly, according to the court's own violation reports, violating a court order and two of (whom) ended up creating additional crimes,” said Moylan.

He said the issue for him did not amount to prejudice.

“The attorney general represents the public, the people of Guam, and has the duty to speak to the administration of justice and to the harm to the community,” Moylan said.