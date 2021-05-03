AG, Adelup reviewing cannabis industry rules

Cannabis industry rules and regulations are under review by the attorney general's and the governor's offices.

There's no deadline set by law by which the offices are required to complete the reviews.

Attorney Vanessa L. Williams, chairwoman of the Cannabis Control Board, said she can't say how long it will take for the review, however, both offices understand that the rules and regulations are long overdue.

An attorney general review of the rules is one step needed to proceed with the adjudication process. The governor's review and approval are needed before transmittal to the Legislature for the final review process under the Administrative Adjudication Law.

"What I do hope is to have an update at the next meeting," Williams said. She plans to have either the review or information on when the reviews would be completed. The committee is currently scheduled to meet May 17.

Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said the office received the rules and regulations on April 20. The office assigned it a few days later to an attorney in the Solicitor Division.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokeswoman, also confirmed the rules are under review by Adelup's legal team.

Public hearings were held in November 2020. The committee, in meetings since then, discussed the testimony and recommendations provided by the public while finalizing the rules and regulations, revisions for which were completed in March.

Williams said, once the attorney general and the governor approve the rules and regulations, they would be sent to the Legislature.

During the board's February meeting, board member Adrian Cruz expressed frustration at the length of time it's taking to get the cannabis industry running. While recreational cannabis has been legal since 2019, selling it remains illegal until the rules and regulations are finalized.