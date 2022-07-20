"Tragic, but justified." That is how Attorney General Leevin Camacho described the April 8 officer-involved shooting in Harmon that led to the death of one man.

The Independent Investigation Team under the Office of the Attorney General concluded that the officer involved in the fatal shooting was clearly justified in his actions and, for that reason, the OAG had declined to prosecute the matter.

The officer involved is said to have been employed at the Guam Police Department for about five years.

The OAG held a press conference on the IIT findings Tuesday afternoon.

The officer reasonably believed the man was armed, based on police radio reports, the man exiting his vehicle brandishing what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle, and the officer seeing the man waving and pointing the weapon, the IIT stated in its report.

It was determined after the incident that the weapon was not an AR-15, but an airsoft gun meant to fire 6 mm plastic BBs using a battery-powered pack. GPD firearms examiner Officer John Tyquiengco inspected the airsoft gun and concluded that it is made to resemble a real Colt M4 carbine rifle. However, the red or orange tip that is normally placed on the airsoft gun – to clearly indicate it is not a firearm – had been removed.

The IIT report provided comparison photos of the man's gun and the officer's AR-15 rifle to show how similar they appeared.

"The similarity of the weapons, the distance between suspect and officer, and the lighting at the time of the incident, support a finding that the officer reasonably believed the driver was armed with a deadly weapon," the report stated.

Timeline

The incident began at 3:34 a.m., when officers from the Dededo Precinct Command attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding SUV traveling on Route 28 toward Route 1. Officers from the Dededo precinct and the Tamuning-Tumon precinct pursued the vehicle to Yigo, and then to Hagåtña.

While on Route 4, an officer observed at the time that the driver appeared to be armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to the IIT report.

The driver of the SUV continued to lead officers in the chase, which ended at the intersection of Route 16 and Route 27 in Harmon.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, exited the SUV carrying what appeared to be a black AR-15-style rifle, the IIT report stated. The SUV was later consumed by flames. The Guam Fire Department could not determine what caused the fire, acting chief investigator A.V. Camacho said Tuesday.

Police instructed the man to drop his gun multiple times, but the man refused, the IIT stated in the report. At one point, the man started to step toward officers at the scene and their patrol cars, then raised his barrel slightly to the officers.

At that point, the officer involved in the shooting fired his rifle, striking the man on the chest. The man's hands were then restrained and he was transported to Guam Regional Medical City, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed the man died from a single gunshot wound.

Justified

The IIT noted in the report that the responding officers did not use deadly force immediately.

"Officers on the scene requested several times that the driver put down the weapon. It was only when the driver appeared to raise his weapon that the officer opened fire. This finding was corroborated by several witness statements and video footage," the report stated.

Attorney General Camacho said Tuesday that the IIT emphasized in its report that six minutes elapsed from when the officers were aware the man was holding what appeared to be a rifle until the shooting.

"I'm going to defer to (the police chief) in terms of what you can identify as someone in crisis. But there were six minutes that went by from the time the vehicle stopped. And taking a step back, it didn't start as a crisis situation. It started as a speeding vehicle that was evading the police and it ended with a fire and a gentleman getting out of the car with a rifle," Camacho said.

"At that point, it's very difficult for the officers in that moment to - you just see someone who's armed. And whether or not this person is in crisis, whether or not that call was made, I can't answer that. It's probably something for the (police) chief. But we look at all of that in evaluating whether the officer's actions were justified. And based on the weapon being held by the driver and the action of raising the rifle - tragic, but justified, in our opinion," Camacho added.