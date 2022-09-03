AG argues sanctions 'unwarranted;' suruhånu replies

The Office of the Attorney General argued it should not be sanctioned for its actions in the trial of suruhånu Frank "Ko" San Nicolas.

After San Nicolas was acquitted of charges connected to a 2020 rape allegation, he asked that the Attorney General’s Office be sanctioned because of ex-Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto's "unprofessional conduct” throughout his trial.

San Nicolas, with the help of his attorney, Joaquin “Jay” Arriola Jr., accused Canto of producing hearsay statements from witnesses after being ordered not to and of misconduct toward Arriola and his defense team.

Canto accused a law clerk in San Nicolas' defense team of being a potential witness in the case.

Canto’s public resignation while the jury was in deliberations was also referred to as being unfair to San Nicolas’ case.

Assistant Attorney General David Rivera wrote in the opposition, San Nicolas’ request is unwarranted because similar arguments were used in two motions for a mistrial which were subsequently denied by Judge Arthur Barcinas.

“In asking the court to reconsider the extent of its prior rulings, San Nicolas is seeking reconsideration of prior court orders (many in which the court sided with him),” Rivera stated in the opposition, adding the law has not changed since San Nicolas’ acquittal.

The opposition also argues the initial motion should not be in the jurisdiction of the court because San Nicolas was acquitted.

In addition, the Attorney General's Office asked Barcinas be disqualified from presiding over the case, which Barcinas denied as being "legally insufficient."

As for Canto's alleged misconduct and public resignation, the Attorney General's Office argued it was "nothing more than his (San Nicolas') disagreement with the prosecution's reasonable assertions of law."

"The Attorney General explicitly denies that anything alleged in Defendant's motion is contemptuous. If anything, it is the Defendant's motion that references impertinent and unsupported material," Rivera stated in the opposition.

Canto joined the Attorney General's Office opposition in a declaration and provided a statement to The Guam Daily Post.

"Mr. Arriola and his law firm's allegations are meritless and I look forward to defending them vigorously in court," Canto said.

Reply

San Nicolas replied, arguing the Attorney General's Office failed to dispute any of the facts he alleged in its opposition, thus "conceding" to the facts.

“The OAG cites irrelevant case law and rules that fails to justify their contumacious conduct,” Arriola Law firm attorney William Brennan wrote in the reply and then went on to cite instances where Canto accused Arriola of lying.

"The OAG addresses only one instance when ex-AAG Canto accused defense counsel of lying, while at a sidebar. The OAG fails to address the other incident when ex-AAG publicly stated in open court that defense counsel 'lies and cheats to win.'"

The reply goes on to say Canto failed to investigate the issue of Arriola’s law clerk before making the accusation of unethical conduct.

“Ex-AAG Canto failed to conduct a diligent inquiry of the facts or to determine whether any ethical violation had occurred,” the reply states before adding Canto failed to correct her false statements as well as her actions toward San Nicolas’ whole defense team.

Canto's resignation was, according to the reply, "one of the most important criterion in assessing its potential for prejudice" in San Nicolas' trial.

"Ex-AAG Canto timed her press statement for maximum impact to coincide with the jury retiring to deliberate on its verdict," the reply stated of the resignation which was done before the three-day Liberation Day weekend.

Parties are scheduled to argue on the issues in court Nov. 15.