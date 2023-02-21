AG asks for stricter curfew enforcement

The Office of the Attorney General is urging the police to “strictly enforce Guam's curfew laws against minors.”

After seeing a noticeable increase in minors violating Guam's curfew laws, Attorney General Douglas Moylan believes “tough curfew enforcement will curb the crimes” in the island's 19 villages, Moylan wrote in a letter addressed to Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio and Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig.

Guam's law currently sets curfew for minors between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12:01 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Violators of the law include children who remain in public places during curfew hours along with parents, guardians of the minor or employees of an establishment who allow minors on the premises during curfew hours.

While the Office of the Attorney General is asking for GPD to “strictly enforce” the curfew laws, Moylan adds those who violate will be prosecuted if it is warranted.

In addition, the office will be working with Child Protective Services if, through an investigation, minors are under the care of parents who are “unfit or clearly derelict in their responsibilities to raise their children,” Moylan added.

Mayors are also being asked to report curfew violations to the nearest police precinct or to Moylan.

“We are aware of villagers who see certain minors consistently being unsupervised at night past curfew, and who are reporting them with no success to the GPD precinct watch desks. We, as law enforcers need to hear where reporting problems are occurring,” Moylan explained, before adding Heather Zona, acting chief prosecutor, and Renita Taimanao-Munoz, assistant deputy AG for juvenile prosecution, will be assisting mayors with the situation.

The initiative to strictly enforce the curfew law by collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and the community comes with the hope of ensuring safety in the villages.

“We are aware that teenagers are breaking into our schools, stealing cars, entering homes, consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, to name only a few of the many crimes. … They by law are required to be at home under the watchful eyes of their families,” said Moylan, who also encouraged parents to report their kids to GPD as a “beyond control” child if they violate the curfew laws.

The public can also report curfew violations to curfewviolations@oagguam.com.

Mayors

Alig, who is also the mayor of Piti, told The Guam Daily Post the Mayors' Council of Guam was “grateful for the AG's proactive stance to an islandwide concern.”

“I believe the main point with enforcing this law is holding parents, the adults, responsible for their children's actions. Far too many crimes are committed by young people with no proper guidance. Parents must be educated so they can raise their children properly or deal with the consequences,” Alig said.

He also acknowledged there are children from good homes “that commit crimes anyway.”

“At the village level, we try to offer opportunities to help parents and families understand these issues,” Alig added.

The Post attempted to inquire with Ignacio regarding the enforcement of curfew, however, Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokeswoman, said Ignacio wouldn't be able to provide a response by press time.

"(Ignacio) has intentions to meet with his bureau chiefs to get a standing point as a whole,” Savella stated.