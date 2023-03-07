AG asks residents to report panhandlers

A promised cracking down of local panhandling has now begun.

On Monday, Attorney General Douglas Moylan, on behalf of the Guam Police Department and Mayors' Council of Guam, issued a press release giving notice that Guam's panhandling law, the Aggressive Panhandling Act of 2013, shall be actively enforced at all road intersections.

The law outlines conditions that must be met in order for panhandling to be legal, including the requirement of a letter sent to the chief of police 24 hours beforehand.

In his release, Moylan attached the law which states in part, “No person shall engage in panhandling in an aggressive manner in any public place.”

Aggressive manner is defined as conduct making a reasonable person to fear bodily harm or be intimidated. It also includes physical contact without the person's consent, using violent or threatening gestures, profane or abusive language and interfering with traffic, the law states.

The behavior prohibited under current law includes solicitors coming up to motorists while they're on the road or those standing on the medians.

The Aggressive Panhandling Act of 2013, however, allows lawful panhandling if it is done at intersections with traffic control signals or stop signs in place; if warning signs are placed; if the solicitor is wearing a reflective orange vest; and if it's not done at night.

Violators of the law are subject to a $250 fine for the first offense and $500 for any subsequent violations, according to Guam law.

Moylan asked for the community to report illegal panhandling.

Residents can report the violations to GPD over the phone at 671-475-8615/16/17 or by sending a text message and photo via WhatsApp to 671-797-7142. Reporting persons will remain anonymous unless they specify not to be, according to Moylan.

“The intent of this joint enforcement initiative is to not only enforce all of Guam's laws, but to achieve the legislative intent to protect the panhandlers, pedestrians and motorists alike from injuries associated with traffic intersections,” he stated.

Pending bill

Moylan's efforts to enforce the current panhandling law comes after he not only proposed draft legislation that would repeal the Aggressive Panhandling Act of 2013 but also after Bill 58-37 was introduced by senators.

The lawmakers who sponsored Bill 58-37 include Sens. Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, William Parkinson, Dwayne San Nicolas and Chris Duenas. Senators intend to repeal a section of the panhandling law.

The intent of Bill 58 states panhandling on government property at and around intersections or nearby roadways “is not in the public interest.”

“These activities create income-generating transactions that oftentimes are untaxed. They also may be a coordinated financial enterprise seeking donations for purposes (that are) not what the panhandlers advertise to secure donations,” the bill adds.