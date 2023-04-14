AG, attorneys state cases on pay parity

Attorneys across the Guam Bar Association expressed their support for a bill to offer public defenders equal pay to that of prosecutors, while the attorney general didn't oppose it under the condition that, if the bill passed, it should be amended so his office's lawyers receive yet another 15% pay raise.

On Thursday afternoon, four senators heard public testimony on Bill 33-37, which would balance the pay between prosecutors at the Office of the Attorney General and defense attorneys at both the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Roy Quinata, is aimed at correcting the disparity in pay between the offices, which has stood since the passage of Public Law 36-107 that has been in effect since October 2022. The law gave prosecutors a 15% pay increase, while public defenders received 6%. Bill 33 would give public defenders 15%.

The first to testify before the 37th Guam Legislature was the attorney general himself, Douglas Moylan, who, since the bill was introduced about two months ago, has voiced his opposition to the passage of the bill.

Moylan primarily argued that, although the bill's purpose is to create equity among attorneys, the difference in work between prosecutors and defense counsel does not warrant equal pay. He followed the statement by adding, if the defense attorneys want to be paid more, senators should give them what they want, but on the condition prosecutors receive an additional 15% as a way of making the AG's office a more attractive destination.

"If you give 15% and make their defense attorneys equal to the prosecutors, you're going to cause a free flow of attorneys that, respectfully, do less than a prosecutor at the attorney general's office because we are the ones that have to indict the cases (and) have to review the police reports. We have to take these cases to the magistrate's (hearings)," said Moylan.

He added that prosecutors have the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, which involves persuading a jury to provide a unanimous verdict.

"Defense attorneys don't have to do that," Moylan said.

'Social worker with a law degree'

The remainder of the testimony after Moylan's involved defense attorneys, not only those who represent indigent clients, but also private attorneys supporting the passage of Bill 33.

Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., testified that having pay parity is a constitutional right to allow for good representation. Ana Gayle, managing director of the Alternate Public Defender, pushed back against Moylan's claims that prosecutors do more.

"I think our job is actually harder," she said. "I always tell people that I am a social worker with a law degree. That not only do I represent the person in their legal battles, but I have to help them with getting the mental health that they need, with, sometimes, their Social Security benefits. ... We do everything. We run the gamut."

Gayle's message was echoed by other indigent criminal defense attorneys present.

Assistant Public Defender Jocelyn Roden gave an example of a client who had been charged with domestic violence.

"A guy gets accused of domestic violence, he has to leave the home. What if it was (Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority public housing)? He can't stay there. ... I have to find housing for him. What if he has kids? I have to find a way to get visitation," said Roden.

Her colleague, Zachary Taimanglo, also testified.

"For as much work as the AG's office does in prosecuting, they have zero clients," Taimanglo said. "We have hundreds of clients, with hundreds of family members. We go to trial, and we represent our clients zealously in seeking justice. ... We ensure that there is fair play. We ensure that the laws are followed by the government. We don't have a community of support of people wanting to talk to us. Witnesses consistently refuse to talk to us."

In addition to the members who will directly benefit from the passage of the bill, private attorneys including Michael Phillips and Guam Bar Association President Jacqueline Terlaje also gave testimony supporting Bill 33, citing the importance of public defenders to the justice system as a whole.

'Correct that imbalance'

After the testimony was heard, Sens. Quinata, Joe San Agustin, Dwayne San Nicolas and Sabina Perez had the opportunity to ask questions of the panel regarding their statements.

Through a series of questions asked by Perez, Hattori testified that if Bill 33 were not to pass, it may get to a point where caseloads "will get so large that we will have to stop accepting them, like in other jurisdictions."

Perez followed up by asking whether other jurisdictions could serve as a model to prevent a shortage of attorneys, to which Hattori responded, "Guam was the model."

"Guam was the model before Oct. 1, 2022. ... We've had pay parity since day one," said Hattori, referencing the passage of Public Law 36-107.

"So we're just asking the Legislature to correct that imbalance," Hattori added.

Quinata concluded the hearing by thanking the attorneys for their testimony and emphasized the importance of the measure.

"There's a need for this pay adjustment and I just want to make sure that you guys' voices are heard, because you guys protect the voices of those who sometimes aren't heard," Quinata said.