AG backs ban on rehiring of GovGuam employees convicted of misconduct

A measure that would bar government employees who are convicted of official misconduct from further government service got the support of the attorney general on Thursday.

Official misconduct in Guam law applies to any government employees who seek to benefit themselves or harm one or more other people while on the job. A misdemeanor charge, it serves as a catch-all for public servants who misuse their positions but don’t go as far as outright bribery or extortion.

But there’s nothing in the law stopping anyone convicted of official misconduct from reentering the government workforce, Sen. Joanne Brown, prime sponsor of Bill 30-37, said Thursday during a hearing.

“We were told by the previous attorney general … that anyone convicted of official misconduct, that if they wanted to be rehired in the government of Guam, it literally is left up to the discretion of the director of a department or agency,” Brown said.

Former Attorney General Leevin Camacho made that determination after Frankie Rosalin, a former corrections officer who pleaded guilty to official misconduct after being implicated in a methamphetamine smuggling operation, was rehired by the Port Authority of Guam.

“I am of the position, and this bill is of the position with my co-sponsors, that that individual who has been convicted of official misconduct should not be allowed to be rehired in the government of Guam,” said Brown, noting that the taxpayers shouldn’t be paying the salaries of offenders.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan, along with Deputy Attorney General Gloria Rudolph, head of the Government Corruption Division at the AG’s Office, were the only people who appeared Thursday to testify.

Both backed the ban on employment.

Moylan noted that, with GovGuam’s annual budget at an all-time high of $1.1 billion next fiscal year, there was more opportunity than ever for employees who would break the law to misuse government resources in order to enrich themselves or harm others.

Official misconduct charges were an important tool for prosecutors, he said, as government officials could often cover their tracks while on the job and make it more difficult to land a conviction on more serious felony public corruption charges.

“Official misconduct does not allow that simple defense, because it looks not just how the official did the work, but more importantly, what their action did and enriching themselves or hurting someone,” Moylan said, and could be used to reach plea agreements.

He suggested that lawmakers include in the bill a requirement that those convicted of official misconduct be required to pay back the money they were paid while on the job, which would help to deter crimes in the first place.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. floated the idea of authorizing the retirement assets of those convicted of official misconduct to be frozen.

Rudolph added that Guam is one of 26 jurisdictions that use official misconduct charges to capture wrongdoing by government employees that doesn’t fit the mold of any other specific criminal violation. In about six of those jurisdictions, official misconduct charges can go as far as being felony charges.

Sen. Jesse Lujan said he supported raising official misconduct to a felony charge, noting that it might deter future governors from using their pardoning powers at the last minute for members of their administrations.

“Official misconduct, … they’ll look at it as a slap on the wrist. ‘You know, let's just go ahead, we don't want you to lose your benefits and all that.’ I think the pressure will be a lot … stiffer if this rose to the level of being a felony,” Lujan said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe San Agustin said he believed those convicted of official misconduct should be barred from public office, and said he planned to work with Sen. Brown to amend the bill.

Bill 30 is co-sponsored by Sens. Blas, Lujan, Chris Barnett, Tom Fisher, Telo Taitague, and Chris Duenas.

Brown introduced similar legislation in the 36th Guam Legislature, but it did not make any progress.