AG calls for analysis of agencies in post-Typhoon Mawar response

Attorney General Douglas Moylan said he feels a forensic analysis of government operations is needed because of the lack of preparation for Typhoon Mawar.

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post on Friday that Typhoon Mawar wasn't unusual considering what the island has experienced with stronger typhoons such as Pamela and Pongsona. Moylan said he felt the community hasn't learned, and it shows with failures at every level of the government.

"We haven't learned as a community ... It's actually gotten worse," Moylan said in reference to the lack of water and power and mile-long lines to get gas nearly two weeks after the passage of Typhoon Mawar.

"Every system went down, from communications to Civil Defense notification of the public to a lack of an AM radio station broadcasting to the public information on what was going on," Moylan said.

He detailed some of the struggles the Office of the Attorney General encountered.

"We were having struggles with the Guam Police Department because so many power systems failed. The police officers couldn't get the written reports in, so we literally were calling them in to the airport, which was our satellite office, to interview them so that we could respond to the courts and the magistrate's (hearings)," Moylan said.

Oversight, investigations

Moylan said he's looking at different ways to find out why the post-typhoon problems have been so pervasive, such as urging Speaker Therese Terlaje to conduct an oversight hearing of the Guam Waterworks Authority.

"The taxpayers have invested a lot of money into those generators at the water wells to keep them running," said Moylan.

Another avenue Moylan is considering is investigations for official misconduct.

"Why was the failure so pervasive throughout the entire island? This wasn't just one or two pump stations that went down; it's a whole systematic problem that Guam is currently experiencing, and we're continuing to experience," Moylan said.

He added that the removal of some of the leaders of government agencies is needed.

"I think, from the AG's office, we can help for the purposes of maybe removing individuals that are responsible, so we don't suffer like this again."