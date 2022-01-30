Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho is seeking reelection, among the latest on the growing list of potential candidates for the 2022 general election, according to Guam Election Commission data.

No one has so far come forward to challenge Camacho in the race for AG. The upcoming election has nearly 60 seats up for grabs, including those of governor and lieutenant governor, delegate, senators, and members of the utilities and education boards.

"Three years ago, you put your faith in a young lawyer from Yigo to be your attorney general. A first-time candidate with over a decade of courtroom experience (but no political experience), we were an underdog. But we shared a vision for a better, safer, more prosperous future," Camacho said Thursday in a social media post.

That's the same day his wife and campaign manager, Jennifer Camacho, received the requested attorney general candidate packet, GEC data shows.

April 19 is the first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.

Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.

'More motivation to run'

In recent days, potential candidates for other offices came forward, including attorney Peter J. Santos, who is considering a run for Guam's nonvoting delegate seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, under the Republican Party.

"First, yes, I am considering running, but unlike Sen. James Moylan, my decision to run will not be contingent on if Del. Michael San Nicolas decides not to run for reelection. Who even does that? If Michael San Nicolas does decide to run for reelection, that would be more motivation for me to decide to run," Santos said.

Santos, who currently is with the Office of the Alternate Public Defender, said he "feel(s) Guam has been not served well at all by our current delegate."

Besides Republicans Moylan and Santos, also considering running for delegate is Democrat Sen. Telena Nelson. San Nicolas, the current delegate, has said he's considering running for governor.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, GEC has released 28 candidate packets. Among recent aspirants to obtain candidate packets for senator are non-incumbent Democrats Dave Duenas and Fred Bordallo Jr.

Keeping promises

Camacho said he kept his promises during his first campaign, from using technology to ensure better accountability in government and increased efficiency, to being tough on crime while also finding resources to help those who struggle with addiction.

He also said his office, over the past three years, has "successfully prosecuted violent criminals" and "taken action when government officials abused their authority."

Post files show, for example, the indictment of Joey Terlaje, a former Department of Corrections deputy director and former court marshal.

In the attorney general's first term, his office established procedures for independent investigative teams when the use of force results in death or serious physical injury.

The AG's independent investigation team, for example, investigated the case of an off-duty police officer in a deadly shooting in 2021 in Tamuning.

Camacho also cited bringing millions of dollars to combat Guam's drug problems by securing multimillion dollar settlements.

He listed other highlights of his first term, from securing several historic multimillion-dollar settlements to combat Guam's drug problem to successfully suing manufacturers of harmful chemicals for contaminating the island's drinking water, as well as winning a landmark case in the U.S. Supreme Court "in effect preserving our ability to hold the Navy accountable for its pollution of Ordot dump."