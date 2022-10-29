AG candidates agree on crime concerns, disagree on answers

Candidates in the race to become the island's next attorney general agreed their No. 1 issue is crime, however, they differed greatly on how it should be tackled by Guam's top elected law enforcement official.

On Friday, incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho, former Attorney General Douglas Moylan and write-in candidate Peter Santos participated in one of the last debates held at the University of Guam Lecture Hall before the general election, which will conclude Nov. 8.

As in previous forums, Moylan and Santos spoke primarily on the ways they would fix problems they say have emerged during Camacho's first term as attorney general, while Camacho was often left rebutting his opponents' statements and trying to, from his vantage point, correct the record.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Throughout the debate, some questions were answered by just one candidate while others were answered by all.

In one question for all the candidates, moderator Frank Ishizaki, a former senator and chief of police, asked how they might address the rising concern of crime.

Santos, as he has said frequently since announcing he would be a write-in candidate and self-proclaimed underdog in the race, said the way to address the rise in crime is fixing the prosecution division at the Office of the Attorney General.

"Prosecution is failing," Santos said before explaining his experience as a prosecutor, police officer and currently as a defense attorney allows him to find the solutions.

"I know how to lead and develop and mentor prosecutors, and I will rebuild the team. The problem that Guam needs to realize is if they elect Leevin Camacho or Doug Moylan, the ship is going to sink," Santos added.

Moylan answered after Santos and continued to give reasons why he uses the moniker "the toughest AG on crime."

"You need to send a very clear message to every criminal and every person who would want to think about being a criminal to hurt you or your loved ones, that if they do that Doug Moylan will make sure that the jury, which is all of you, and judges do what the Legislature said and throw the book at them," Moylan said after accusing Camacho of being too "soft" on crime.

Camacho responded to his opponents, saying, "I haven't heard a single actual thing they would do," before referring to what he has achieved during his term, which, he said, includes addressing the drug problem that is often a contributor to crime.

"For the first time, we partnered with Customs to bring in four additional drug detection dogs because we need to focus on those who are dealing drugs and those who are importing drugs," said Camacho, who added he fully supports more prevention measures.

"The attorney general has an obligation to look at ways to reduce crime, and if drug prevention programs and drug treatment programs are one of those, we need to absolutely support it," he added.