Guam attorney general candidates Leevin Camacho and Douglas Moylan didn't pull any punches as they traded barbs over a number of topics, from drug crimes to shoring up the Office of the Attorney General, during Wednesday's debate at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa hosted by the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

Camacho is the current AG while Moylan, a former attorney general, is seeking to take the office this election.

While the men differed on how to tackle the subject, if there was anything the two candidates agreed on, it was that substance abuse is a major problem on island.

"Crime is on the rise. One of the key problems with crime on Guam right now is the drugs," Moylan said. "You need to get the Guam Police Department into the villages like they used to do."

A police presence, as well as a strong AG, would serve as deterrents to crime, according to Moylan, who calls himself the "toughest AG on crime." While he acknowledged that plea deals are part of the criminal justice system, Moylan accused his opponent of "giving away the farm" with how agreements are done through his administration.

"(Camacho's) opening statement said it all, 'For serious crimes we're going to incarcerate people.' No. That is a progressive statement. You incarcerate anyone that commits the crime. You ask the judge to incarcerate them," Moylan said.

Camacho essentially called Moylan's position outdated.

"I know Mr. Moylan is a big fan of mass incarceration, but we can't just bury our heads in the sand and think you're going to put someone in jail and that's going to magically cure their addiction problem. We've moved on. The courts have adult drug court treatment programs," Camacho said, clarifying that he was talking about drug addicts.

"I want to be clear, if you are bringing in drugs, you need to be held accountable ... but for the average person being charged, it's residue. It's a pipe. And the court has made a decision that the best way to treat those individuals is not by putting them in jail ... it's by putting them (in treatment)," Camacho said.

Moylan said people who take drugs made a choice and "must suffer the consequences."

"We're way past this therapy that's going on on Guam," Moylan said, adding that adult drug courts are not working.

Further in the debate, Moylan said he would redirect resources at the OAG toward "stopping and fighting crime." At this point, Camacho and Moylan were asked about resources secured for the OAG outside of local funding, and there was mention of moneys obtained through the opioid litigation that the OAG pursued under Camacho's administration. Moylan said he understood the funds went to treatment and could not go to law enforcement, which Camacho said was not true.

"I'm not a therapist, I'm not a social worker. That is not my department. And (adult drug court) 1, ADC 2, it is not working," Moylan said. "These guys are getting out and hurting people, stealing your money, attacking your businesses, taking things so that they can fund their drug habit. These people are animals in terms of how they think."

Camacho said he did believe in treatment and that people with addiction, if they can be provided assistance, "deserve a second chance."

Moylan later said defendants can earn their way back into society and work through their addiction after they've done their time.

Repeat offenders

Wednesday's debate also touched on repeat offenders and how the candidates intended to address that matter. Camacho said the decision to release defendants is a judicial one, and the OAG asks for defendants to be held in violent crimes.

"There's a presumption of innocence. ... The judges are performing their function as well. And the piece Mr. Moylan is not talking about, where are you going to put these individuals? (Department of Corrections) is at max capacity," Camacho said. "If you're going to incarcerate someone for a pipe every day, ... there's not going to be room to put them. That's not a solution. Put the people who are dangerous, put the repeat offenders, hold them accountable. Absolutely."

Moylan said Camacho was wrong, adding that prosecutors put cases together and present them before the judiciary.

"When you've lost half your prosecution of 21, ... how do you like being an attorney that gets nine other prosecutors' cases dumped on your tables?" Moylan said. "They are making mistakes in that AG's office. Mr. (Peter Santos), last week, three magistrate complaints ... the magistrate judge kicked it out of his courtroom because it was so poorly written. The victim had to hear that the person that was supposed to have a restraining order on them, or thrown in jail, is out because (Camacho) can't get enough lawyers to do our job."

Santos is a former OAG prosecutor who now works for the Alternate Public Defender. He attended the debate Wednesday, and after Camacho rebutted by stating they had more attorneys now than in Moylan's time, Santos spoke out from the crowd.

"That's where it shows that you don't know what's going on," he said.