Three men in the race to be the next attorney general of Guam made their way around the island on Tuesday for the final push in the 2022 campaign.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho, former Attorney General Douglas Moylan and write-in candidate Peter Santos were all seen in the northern part of Guam on the morning of Election Day in an attempt to persuade residents as they cast their votes.

Both Moylan and Santos were near the entrance of Okkodo High School, one of the voting sites for Dededo residents. Standing in front of campaign signs, each spoke with The Guam Daily Post on why they felt a new attorney general needed to be elected.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I'm feeling confident. I think that the people want to have crime fixed on Guam and I'm going to be that person tomorrow, hopefully," said Moylan, who became the first elected attorney general in 2003, vying for another term.

"I believe there were either five or six after now and I think we need to rebalance and refocus that the office for the people ... that is the client ... and to enforce all laws," Moylan added.

Santos, who considered himself an "underdog" in the race after declaring his candidacy following the primary election, said he decided to join after realizing the candidates would be a repeat of the 2018 election.

"It was razor-thin, so I thought maybe Doug would have a chance and we would not have Leevin again but then after doing some soul searching and doing a little bit more research on Doug, I couldn't support him and so I decided to jump in," Santos said before signing off with his campaign slogan, "If you can't join them, beat them."

A couple of hours later, Camacho made an appearance outside F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, the designated voting site for Yigo residents. He spoke about the pressure of this year's election as he seeks a second term.

"Now that I've been in this position and I see what's at stake. I have a great team at the office and I feel like everyone's counting on me to come out today just to continue the great work that we've been doing in all these different areas," Camacho said before commenting on the race, which has been called the most important one this election.

"I think people realize just how much the AG has a role in things like how we approach criminal justice, cannabis, abortion, mass incarceration, ... so that's been the focal point of debates and the candidates and their vast differences," the incumbent attorney general added.