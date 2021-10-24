The Office of the Attorney General and current and former members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities will need another 30 days to discuss a settlement agreement on Open Government Law violations.

The lawsuit was reported to be "extremely close" to settlement in September, with the parties hoping to complete discussions by mid-October. However, during a follow-up hearing last week, the parties requested 30 days to continue settlement talks. According to Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the OAG, the settlement agreement will be made available once it is finalized.

The attorney general's office filed suit in February 2020 against current CCU commissioners Joey Duenas, Francis Santos and Simon Sanchez, and former commissioners George Bamba and Pedro Guerrero for allegedly discussing and deciding the salary of the Guam Waterworks Authority interim general manager in 2015, during a closed-door meeting, in violation of the Open Government Law.

Commissioners reportedly decided on a $28,000 raise for the interim general manager, setting the salary at $140,000 per year.

The suit came after the OAG and Office of Public Accountability announced a partnership to tackle the misuse of government funds.

An OPA audit reported the CCU violated the Open Government Law several times when giving salaries and bonuses to employees. The OPA recommended that the CCU take corrective action to seek repayment of the funds. However, the CCU held a special meeting to retroactively approve bonuses and raises in open session, and address any potential issues with executive session salary adjustments highlighted by the OPA. Their special meeting resulted in the status quo.

While the suit deals with an alleged incident in 2015, it also came after The Guam Daily Post reported in 2019 that the CCU discussed employee salaries and bonuses in a closed-door executive session on Nov. 27, 2018.

The OAG reviewed the minutes of that meeting and found that the CCU had violated the Open Government Law. In a written letter, Attorney General Leevin Camacho advised the CCU that the salary adjustments were void and any payments made must be paid back.

The CCU has also taken remedial measures on the 2018 violation.