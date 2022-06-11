AG clarifies outcome of robbery case

The man who faces up to a quarter of a century in prison for admitting he robbed a 61-year-old woman Thanksgiving morning in 2019 isn’t getting away with brutally beating her unconscious, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

Frank Patrick Aitasi is on the hook for attempting to kill a Dededo barber shop owner during the course of committing theft, the AG stated in a press release in response to an article published Friday in The Guam Daily Post.

Aitasi pleaded guilty Thursday before Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte to first-degree robbery as a first-degree felony and theft of property as a second-degree felony.

The beating of the victim and the theft at the shop constitute the crime of robbery, categorized as a first-degree felony – the most serious category recognized under Guam law, the AG clarified in the statement, adding that Aitasi was convicted of attempting to kill a person during the course of committing theft.

He faces 10 to 25 years in prison and will be sentenced Oct. 6.

Per the plea deal, the court dismissed the remaining charges, which included another charge of first-degree robbery as a first-degree felony, felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and strangulation as a third-degree felony, along with special allegations of the crime being committed against a vulnerable victim.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho said the Post’s story was "clickbait."

“People rely on the media assuming some level of journalistic integrity, and we hope that in the future all reporters will strike the right balance between fulfilling this obligation and coming up with sensational headlines to generate user engagement and revenue,” said Camacho.

Aitasi’s defense attorney, Peter Santos, responded differently, stating, “It was good, it was not misleading.”

“It's evident that AG Camacho is more concerned about his social media image as evidenced by his own exaggerations and twisting of facts in past news releases by his office,” said Santos. “They don't have the privilege of controlling how the media presents a story. If they want positive stories, then do good work.”

Camacho is seeking reelection. Santos, who previously worked for the AG’s office, is considering a run as his opponent.