One day after Guam's attorney general issued an opinion that states it appears certain government health care workers at the front line of COVID-19 response "would not be eligible for double pay compensation" because of how the rules are written, he said Friday the situation is subject to a determination at an "agency-by-agency" level.

"This rule was not intended to cover a situation like this," Attorney General Leevin Camacho said, adding later: "these are very tough policy decisions."

Camacho was asked to clarify on a specific rule – 8.406 – under Department of Administration personnel rules and regulations.

Under Rule 8.406 of the personnel regulations, Camacho wrote in his April 14 opinion, an employee is entitled to receive double pay or compensatory leave credits when three elements are met as stated in the government's personnel rules: 1. the governor has declared a state of emergency; 2. the facility where the employee works is closed; and 3. the employee is still required to report to work in order to provide essential services.

In the case of those who work at the Guam Memorial Hospital and government health clinics, those facilities were not closed, so the second element was not met, according to his opinion.

He also said the Legislature has the power to clarify the issue and set pay standards for the local government.

Camacho's opinion touched off criticism from the front-line workers.

“I’ve been told I have been getting a lot of people angry because of our opinion,” said Camacho. “I am just hopeful that we have some time here to fix it.”

Camacho held a virtual press conference on Friday, the day after he finalized his opinion on the double pay issue.

“We have a situation where if it’s not a very neat answer, it’s going to depend on whether or not the appointing authority or director of an agency identified employees as providing essential services, and then they were required to report to work. So, this is not a very clear-cut thing. Everyone is going to have to go through and determine it on an agency-by-agency level whether or not they could potentially be entitled to double pay or compensatory time pursuant to Rule 8.406.”

“We don’t have enough facts before us and it would have to depend on the specific circumstances of the agency and the status of that facility,” he said. “We recognize the sacrifice and risk that our first responders have to go through in this situation but this rule was not intended to cover a situation like this. I know they’ve talked about typhoon pay but this is something new. We cannot put a square peg in a round hole and that is what they are trying to do with this existing rule.”

He said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero received a copy of his opinion.

The governor has said GovGuam cannot afford double pay. Her administration instead established differential pay of 10% to 25% for those working during the pandemic.

On Friday, the governor's office deferred comment to the Department of Administration.

“There is going to be a lot of inequity through the strict application of Rule 8.406. So, I think the best way to do it is … our policymakers have to determine who should be entitled to differential pay for this COVID-19 emergency. Once they do, then they need to set a mechanism that would be appropriate,” said Camacho. “There is a significant difference between a typhoon where Condition 1, Condition 2, it is clear when we are in those conditions and the criteria to move out of it. So, my question is, should it have to be that complicated? If the policymakers decide and recognize that first responders should be entitled to differential pay, … the best and cleanest way to do it would be to pass a law setting it.”

Camacho said he hopes senators come up with a solution that is not only going to be legal, but will be fair for all.

“Without clarity there is going to be a lot of inequity and a lot of confusion – potentially or very realistically, a lot of litigation,” he said. He added there should be a policy decision that identifies who needs to get paid and at what rates.