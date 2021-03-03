Two men who were charged in connection to a shooting in Agat that sent another man to the hospital last month have been indicted together by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Defendants Randy Junior Chaco Nauta. 34, and Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, are scheduled to answer to the charges in the indictment today.

Nauta was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Ignacio was charged with attempted murder by complicity as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault by complicity as a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault by complicity as a third-degree felony.

The indictment was handed down on Feb. 25.

Nauta and Ignacio were initially charged separately.

On Feb. 26, Assistant Attorney General Brendlynn Joseph filed a motion to dismiss Nauta’s case stating, “it is in the best interest of justice to dismiss the case with prejudice.”

Judge Vernon Perez, on Tuesday, granted the government’s request, but dismissed the case without prejudice.

Nauta remains at the Department of Corrections held on a $100,000 cash bail after the prosecution combined the cases.

Ignacio has since been released from prison and placed on electronic monitoring and under house arrest.

Both are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan today to be arraigned.

Shooting

According to Post files, police officers from the Southern Precinct Command responded to a reported shooting incident on Feb. 16 at San Francisco Street in Agat. As a result of the incident, a 34-year- old man was transported to Naval Hospital Guam.

Nauta was in the passenger seat of Ignacio’s car when the pair drove up to the victim and got into an argument in Agat, court documents state.

The victim pulled out an object and hit the car before Nauta got out with a sawed-off shotgun, and allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

The victim survived the incident, police said.