A police major and a police lieutenant with the Guam Police Department are being investigated separately by the Office of the Attorney General.

AG spokesperson Carlina Charfauros confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the office was contacted by GPD to investigate two separate incidents involving police officers and determine whether a crime or crimes were committed.

One of the investigations involves Maj. Manny Chong, acting police commander.

The Post has confirmed that a terrorizing complaint was filed against Chong by another officer. The details of the complaint have not yet been made public.

The police lieutenant, who has not been named, is being investigated separately on suspicion of unbecoming conduct for allegedly yelling profanities at a couple and pointing a firearm toward patrol officers and other residents in Dededo on Nov. 11.

GPD’s Internal Affairs is conducting an administrative investigation into the incidents as well.

Neither has been placed on administrative leave.