Bringing Dr. Abner Pasatiempo back to Guam is one of the options available to the Office of the Attorney General in order to hold the former Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center psychiatrist accountable for allegations levied against him, according to OAG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.

Pasatiempo is facing criminal misdemeanor charges stemming from alleged harassment committed against clients while he was employed at GBHWC.

He failed to appear for hearings at the Superior Court of Guam, and the court has not been able to serve the doctor. After failing to appear in mid-June, the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest with $2,000 cash bail.

Though absent from court, Pasatiempo was represented at the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, where he is seeking reinstatement and to also resolve complaints so he can find employment in Alaska.

The doctor joined the July GBME meeting, albeit remotely, just about a month after not appearing for the court hearing in June.

On Sept. 1, the OAG announced that Pasatiempo had been taken into custody in Alaska.

Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho and Alaska AG Treg Taylor discussed the matter prior to his arrest.

Investigators with the Guam attorney general's office subsequently established contact with Alaska law enforcement authorities, who located Pasatiempo and took him into custody based on the outstanding Guam warrant, according to the Guam OAG.

Pasatiempo was ordered not to leave Alaska and was released on a $2,000 bail bond. A status hearing is set for Sept. 30.

"The OAG continues to work with its Alaska counterparts to determine how the case will proceed. Once the OAG has solidified its course of action, the victims will be notified," Charfauros said. "We want to ensure the defendant answers to the allegations against him."

At the GBME, a psychiatrist is being sought to look into the Pasatiempo cases. Other cases at GBME are also awaiting the acquisition of relevant specialists to look into their issues.

'This is long overdue'

Curtis Vandeveld, who has been representing Pasatiempo at the medical board, said during the meeting Wednesday that they have been waiting about two years for the GBME investigation to move forward.

"My client has a right to due process. He has been waiting, and there is really no excuse for not having hired the investigator all of this duration of time. We have been polite. We have been considerate of the circumstances, but this is long overdue. And we want to know who the investigator is. There is information we would like to provide to the investigator. Not to the board attorney," Vandeveld said.

He said Pasatiempo long ago provided a detailed response to the accusations against him, adding there are letters from nearly all psychiatrists who practice on Guam in support of Pasatiempo.

"There is a statement of the employee who was with him throughout the entirety of his meetings with individuals who says what the accusations are are untrue. We would like to get this to the point where my client can move forward," Vandeveld said.

Board member Philip Flores said the board has not forgotten about the case, and it is a lengthy process.

Vandeveld said delays in the process are preventing Pasatiempo from becoming employed.

"It has been extremely taxing on him. Two years of unemployment because of this," he said, stating that he would like to hear more details about the procurement for the psychiatrist for the case in a private communication with the GBME.

Board attorney Rob Weinberg said he does not believe the board has to do more, as it is known that the board is trying to obtain a psychiatrist who specializes in addiction medicine for the cases.

Board member Dr. Annie Bordallo, assigned to oversee the Pasatiempo cases, said she would be happy to review documentation from Vandeveld.

"I've reviewed everything else that has been submitted to the board and we just need an opinion from a psychiatrist to clarify some of the questioning," Bordallo said.