AG defends recent office changes

Attorney General Douglas Moylan has responded to concerns from attorney Jay Arriola about losses at his office and the use of civil attorneys to take on prosecutorial work, stating that he disagreed his action was wrong.

"We are trained and licensed as an attorney for both civil and criminal work. Both he and I in private practice did just that, doing work as a civil and criminal attorney, and often simultaneously," Moylan said.

The Guam Daily Post spoke to Arriola, a board member of the Guam Bar Association, about the shrinking number of active attorneys on Guam and the adverse impacts that could have.

Arriola also expressed concerns with employee losses at the Office of the Attorney General, stating that changes at the biggest law office on Guam are felt by the entire system of justice, as well as the private bar. He also called it wrong to have civil lawyers handling criminal cases, as Moylan is doing.

Moylan agreed that Guam is experiencing a severe shortage of attorneys, but said requiring government attorneys to do civil and criminal work, "like in private law firms," makes for a more financially efficient firm and a better, well-rounded attorney.

"Of course, our opponents in the defense bar would prefer a linear-thinking AG because it creates gaps in our ability to provide all the legal work we are required to provide, especially when we 'hammer' the defense bar and criminals," Moylan said.

Moylan said he is attempting to build up the number of prosecutors in his office, with the goal of reaching 21. He said he inherited eight prosecutors coming into office, while 15 attorneys are now assigned to the OAG's General Crimes Division. There are 40 attorneys in the entire office now, although 16 attorneys have left or are in the process of leaving the OAG since Dec. 30, 2022.

The office has managed to hire five attorneys since then, and is actively recruiting several more, according to Moylan.

"Part of the losses that I have experienced are not just because those who left do not share my commitment to the voters who elected me, but because they think that they can get more money and work less in another law firm," Moylan said.

But Moylan acknowledged his desires for the office may not be for every employee who worked under his predecessor.

"I make no bones about it. Working for this AG is not easy because I have an ambitious agenda for the next 4 years, not just in prosecution, but officewide, from collecting child support for the kids, to consumer protection, to helping the governor, lieutenant governor, senators, mayors, public auditor, school board and all other elected and appointed officials produce for the voters," he added.

If attorneys are unable or unwilling to work under his approach, Moylan said, they likely are not a good fit for the office, and "should do as several have done and find a place that better suits their goals in life."

Moylan said he would rather have a smaller number of capable attorneys who can do both civil and criminal work than more attorneys limited to just civil work without being able to handle prosecution, or vice versa.

"In other words, I want more attorneys like Jay Arriola and myself, than linear-thinking and myopic lawyers. This is the new breed of attorneys that are the best, brightest and most versatile ones that I am recruiting, both on island and on the mainland," Moylan said.

'We are cannibalizing'

The AG also said he is hoping the Supreme Court of Guam removes the restriction requiring government attorneys to need to pass the Guam Bar exam in five years.

"Having served as an AG in the past, I know that I can recruit more attorneys from the mainland if already barred attorneys do not need to study for and pass the (Guam) Bar in five years. Most experienced attorneys, who are generally more capable than new attorneys, do not want to relocate their lives and family to Guam, and have a five-year restriction to need to again take the Bar exam to keep their job," Moylan said.

He added that he knows the Supreme Court has legitimate concerns about that proposal, but he agrees with Arriola that the local community on Guam is "in triage mode" right now.

"We are cannibalizing, and competing with one another to not just recruit more local attorneys to do the work required of us, but (also) fighting to keep these attorneys working for our law firms," Moylan said.