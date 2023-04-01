AG denies Eagles Field lease

Attorney General Douglas Moylan has denied the proposed lease for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå'lo, which comprises about 112 acres of federal property identified to be the home of a new medical complex, to include a new hospital for Guam.

The Office of the Attorney General determined the lease was unenforceable, finding that there were a number of legal issues, including noncompliance with federal and local laws regarding the Guam Legislature authorizing and appropriating funds for the lease, as well as issues with the lease "precluding" access to the medical complex by the people of Guam.

Moylan offered a few recommendations, including securing legislative approval for the lease as drafted, to remove the lease's provision on in-kind considerations, which are not yet finalized, and to complete the design work for the medical complex.

Alternatively, the lease can be changed to include a complete agreement on the in-kind considerations, as well as a complete design for the complex, but legislative approval would still need to be secured. Moylan also stated that the lease's "takeover" provision, in case of national emergency, should be removed, or it could be kept, but legislative approval would be needed in either case.

"This attorney general remains committed to assisting you in furthering your desires to provide effective health care for our community, and a hospital facility consistent with the appropriations approval by the Guam Legislature," Moylan stated in the review letter sent to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The medical campus project is a major initiative of the governor's administration, and Leon Guerrero had been anticipated to sign the Eagles Field lease by April 3, had the OAG signed off on the agreement.

The Legislature spent much of this week in session, partly to decide whether to override the governor's veto of Bill 12-37, a measure that would require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

The same was done for vetoed Bill 13-37, which aimed to apply Open Government Law requirements to meetings of the committee overseeing the medical complex project. The bill also sought to add representatives from the Guam Legislature, the Guam Medical Society, the Guam Medical Association and the municipal planning councils of affected villages to that committee.

Legislative proponents argued that these measures would impose greater transparency in the planning process for the medical complex and efforts to lease Eagles Field from the federal government.

The governor criticized them as attempts at controlling efforts to stand up a new hospital.

The overrides each failed by one vote.

'Will not be bound'

Speaker Therese Terlaje celebrated Moylan's decision Friday.

"This is a victory for the people of Guam that they will not be bound to a long-term financial obligation that the Legislature did not appropriate for," Terlaje stated in a release.

"My colleagues and I, and the governor, must now roll up our sleeves and do the work required of us by law as representatives of the people of Guam and move forward with building a new hospital with all urgency," she added.

Following the OAG decision, Adelup said the future of the new hospital was now "uncertain."

The governor's office said it encouraged the AG to engage Adelup on any legal concerns, understanding that the AG's office is understaffed and overwhelmed. Adelup was confident that had the AG responded to requests for updates during the lease review, many issues raised in the final decision could have been resolved.

"While we are taking care to diligently review the issues he raised, none of the issues appear to constitute actual impediments to entering the lease," Adelup stated.

Administration officials "remain open" to discussions with the attorney general, but are now pushing an effort to allow the governor greater control over the ability to lease the land from the military.

"It is likely that a legal remedy will be necessary to effectuate the Organic Act mandate that the governor shall establish public health facilities, including hospitals, and the Supreme Court of Guam’s determination that the Legislature has no place in negotiating lease agreements, which is necessarily an executive function," the governor's office stated.

According to the OAG review, the lease commits government of Guam funding and resources without legislative appropriation, and was not enforceable.

The review additionally found the lease binds GovGuam to make fair market value payments in case the hospital project is not completed in 10 years.

But more importantly, the review added, the in-kind considerations for the hospital, which could be used to defer GovGuam rental payments on the property, have not been agreed upon.

The draft lease states that the specific list of contributions will be determined through a memorandum of agreement due within 120 days after the lease is executed.

'Therefore, the lease obligates the Guam taxpayers (aka GovGuam) to paying the fair market rent at the time of signing of the lease. This money amount (fair market value, Attachment C) has not been appropriated by the Guam Legislature as required by Guam local and federal law," the review stated.

There were several other concerns outlined in the review, including that the lease is not compliant with local procurement law and that it conflicted with the intent of the 21st Century Healthcare Center Act of 2021, legislation that authorized GovGuam to enter into long-term leases to facilitate the construction of the medical complex.

The OAG also took issue with the "takeover" provision, section 15.3 of the lease. This states that in the event of war or a national emergency, the lease would be subject to any federal government right affecting the control or operation of the leased property, but nothing should prevent GovGuam from pursuing any rights it may have for reimbursement from the federal government.

"War" and "national emergency" are not explicitly defined in the lease, and the language leads to the conclusion that the hospital can be used solely by the federal government under those two situations, the review stated.

"The inclusion of said paragraphs raises additional concerns that the Lease does not fall squarely within the governor’s Organic Act duty to establish, maintain and operate public health services ... because (section) 15.3 allows for its exclusive use by the federal government in a national emergency, to the exclusion of the people of Guam," the review added.

A local facility, such as the existing Guam Memorial Hospital, in contrast, "is not contractually bound" to be taken over solely for the federal government’s use in cases of war or national emergency, the OAG stated.

The OAG later said that if a national emergency were declared, residents with life-threatening conditions or medical ailments would be turned away from the hospital.

"Conceivably, under the Lease’s current language, persons suffering from heart attacks, strokes, or any life-threatening emergency illnesses, medical conditions or injuries would be refused access to this locally funded public facility," the AG stated in the review.

There were concerns with this section beforehand and, in a release published March 28, Adelup went over several "facts" on the lease, including section 15.3.

Adelup said the president of the United States already can authorize federal agencies to take over any assets deemed necessary during war or a national emergency, and that section 15.3 only reflected that the federal government would have all rights already available under law.

'Recklessness out of loyalty'

Some lawmakers have weighed in on the OAG decision.

Sen. Chris Barnett, who voted to override the governor's veto, stated that the public should have been involved with the lease from day one, and expressed disappointment with some of his colleagues.

"I am still disappointed in my colleagues who chose to go to bat for the governor and block our rightful role in this process. They chose to defend a lease which isn’t even complete enough to warrant a full review. They chose to rush into recklessness out of loyalty to party, forsaking our people in the process," Barnett said.

"That is a betrayal to those who elected us to serve them. The governor and lieutenant governor attacked and orchestrated attacks against anyone who called for transparency and accountability with this whole issue. Those attacks were meant to distract our people from the truths we have been speaking and the truths revealed in the AG’s review," he added.

Republican Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said the OAG review addressed concerns relayed by every member of the Republican caucus during discussions on Bill 12.

"This development does not negate the need for all of us to roll up our sleeves and now focus on building a hospital that our people support and sorely need. Furthermore, this focus must be transparent and have the direct engagement of our people and the medical community," Blas said.

The governor's office seemed to criticize the positive reactions from the Legislature, stating that "no one should celebrate the increased likelihood that we will lose Eagles Field for a second time."

"Tragically, the only thing delayed today is a state-of-the-art hospital we all need. Yet not a single senator who opposed our plan has presented a solution of their own. That might be good politics, but it certainly won’t make anything better for everyday people," the governor's office added.

Several families claim previous ownership of the Eagles Field properties, tying the medical complex project to long-standing issues involving the return of land taken by the federal government, in addition to the other concerns that have become part of the debate.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, gave GovGuam just 30 days from March 15 to sign the lease or lose the property for military uses, which will be related to missile defense needs in light of threats from China.

But in addition to that, current federal law essentially bars the return of relinquished federal properties to original owners.