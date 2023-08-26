AG: Dismiss grievance filed by former employee

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking to dismiss a grievance appeal filed by a former employee, arguing there's no basis to hear the appeal at the Civil Service Commission.

The former employee has argued that not only does the CSC have jurisdiction to hear the matter, but that the review is appropriate because the attorney general has relied on his own version of facts and has "added falsehoods at each step" of the grievance process.

The former employee also argued he's entitled to challenge action from management that disparages his professional reputation without basis, and that the public record contains sufficient evidence to show that Attorney General Douglas Moylan ignored the advice of attorneys on staff and violated federal court rules "on his own accord."

The grievance appeal was filed by attorney Jordan Pauluhn, an attorney formerly with the AG's office, now employed at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority. Pauluhn provided advice regarding a filing in the federal case over Guam's inert abortion ban, which the AG is trying to revive.

There are conflicting statements on what advice Pauluhn provided and the actions taken by the AG's office, but the District Court of Guam ultimately rejected the AG's office filing and requested the office perform a different action. That resulted in a reprimand against Pauluhn, leading him to seek the grievance process, which made its way to the CSC in May.

Pauluhn has said the reprimand was issued in an attempt to prevent his transfer to GMHA. While the reprimand was removed in favor of counseling, Pauluhn maintains that discipline against him persists based on false information and he has demanded a withdrawal of that information, as well as a written apology.

Dismissal request

In asking the CSC to dismiss Pauluhn's appeal, Deputy Attorney General D. Graham Botha argues Pauluhn hasn't put forth a grievance as defined in regulations because he can't prove that he was directly affected in the performance of his duties or that he received prejudicial, unfair, arbitrary or capricious treatment in his working conditions or work relationships.

"Employee acknowledges that the first of his two requested remedies, a withdrawal of the reprimand, has been met. ... (In) the second of his requested remedies, which is a written apology, (the) employee has not shown any law or regulation entitling him to a written apology," Botha stated.

Pauluhn argues that grievance procedures cover employee-supervisor relationships and that his former supervisor made false allegations about his professional ethics, implicating grievance procedures.

"Employee, respectfully, does not understand the attorney general's assertion that the (CSC) lacks jurisdiction. This case is a grievance and the (CSC) has jurisdiction over appeals from grievances," Pauluhn stated.

Review also is appropriate because the AG has made multiple false allegations that aren't supported by the grievance file, according to Pauluhn, who listed claims made by the AG with accompanying "facts" clarifying or challenging those claims.

Pauluhn also stated that case law is clear in that he is entitled to retraction or apology for government action resulting in reputational harm.

The parties appeared before the CSC for a status call on Wednesday. A hearing was scheduled for the AG's office's motion to dismiss, but that had been taken off the calendar.

For another hearing date, CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller said nothing can be scheduled in early October because of the transition into the new fiscal year.

"We can't get the cash to pay for the publication (of a notice of a hearing) because the government is in transition during the first month of the fiscal year. It's impossible to get the paperwork completed to give us the money to pay for the publication," Miller said.

Pauluhn said there are time standards in the appeal that he hasn't waived, and pushing the case out further is starting to run up against those deadlines. Miller said that once the CSC violates those time standards, it's Pauluhn's option to take the matter to the Superior Court of Guam for judicial review.

A hearing for motions and the merits of the case was set for Dec. 14. A prehearing conference was scheduled for November. While Pauluhn agreed to these dates, he maintained that he was not waiving time standards.