AG: Double pay not possible

Attorney General Leevin Camacho issued an opinion Thursday that double pay isn't possible for government health care workers because all three elements required under the Department of Administration's personnel rules and regulations have not been met.

Under Rule 8.406 of the personnel regulations, Camacho wrote, an employee is entitled to receive double pay or compensatory leave credits when:

1. the governor has declared a state of emergency;

2. the facility where that employee works is closed; and

3. the employee is still required to report to work in order to provide essential services.

The second of the three requirements was not met because Guam Memorial Hospital and government clinics remain open during the COVID-19 public health emergency, Camacho wrote.

“It would follow, then, that the dedicated and hardworking doctors, nurses and other health professionals who have been directly exposed to our people in the government’s medical facilities would not be eligible for double pay compensation," Camacho wrote.

On the other hand, essential employees at agencies that did not provide direct COVID-19-related duties, such as payroll or other administrative support, may be eligible for double pay if it is determined that their agencies were categorized as “completely closed,” he added.

While seemingly unfair, the attorney general acknowledged, his job is to interpret the rules.

To change this, he said, the Legislature can use its authority to set the compensation for the front-line workers, he said.

"The potential for such disparate and unequal treatment under the rule, where front-line health care workers could not receive special emergency compensation under the rule but administrative support workers might, would be a travesty of the highest degree," he said.

“Our office’s role, however, is to interpret the rules as they are written. Amending these rules is, of course, a matter of policy most appropriate for the Legislature. The Organic Act, in fact, expressly authorizes the Legislature to set the compensation of all government of Guam employees," Camacho stated.

Differential pay assured

While the double pay that health care workers are asking for has hit a snag, front-line workers have received assurances they will get full differential pay.

All essential GovGuam employees who have yet to receive any or most of their differential pay for hours worked, so far, during the public health emergency will get their money, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Thursday.

GovGuam's differential pay ranges from 10% to 25% of base pay.

“There is no amount of pay or wage that can really compensate for the services our nurses, doctors, first-line responders who go out there in terms of sacrificing their lives and health,” said Leon Guerrero. “We are going to pay whatever is due to our workers. ... They are going to get paid.”

Leon Guerrero made that statement during Thursday’s COVID-19 daily press briefing at Adelup, which was also the third time the governor held a daily briefing this month.

The governor’s executive order established differential pay, as she said GovGuam cannot afford to pay employees double pay during this pandemic.

Multiple government workers including nurses with the Department of Public Health and Social Services protested getting little to no differential pay after they had worked nonstop for nine weeks.

There's been no word on exactly when the government employees will get the full amount of differential pay.

Dozens of essential workers have also joined the Guam Federation of Teachers' efforts to file a lawsuit against the government for refusing to give double pay.