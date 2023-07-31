AG drafts bills over GDOE opening delays

Attorney General Douglas Moylan has asked two senators to sponsor legislation he drafted to tackle the challenges facing the Guam Department of Education and avert potential lawsuits for GDOE campuses failing to open on time.

Public school stakeholders have been dealing with a changing landscape as GDOE works to bring its campuses up to minimum health and safety standards, or face a delayed start to in-person instruction. As of press time Sunday, GDOE has not disclosed exactly which schools would be open by an announced Aug. 23 start date for the new academic year.

In a letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Chris Barnett, the legislative oversight chair on education, Moylan offered two pieces of draft legislation senators can consider as options to comply with standards and mandates in the Adequate Education Act.

“The attached 'charter school' and 'school voucher' draft bills will increase the current limit upon charter schools and allow our private schools to both absorb the (GDOE) schools’ elementary, middle and high school students who may not be able to receive their 180 instructional days before those instructional days 'collide' with the summer and next school years,” Moylan said in a letter dated Friday.

Charter school measure

The charter school measure would allow Guam's four approved charter schools to lift the cap on student enrollment, which is set by the Legislature.

“This proposal will maximize the charter schools' facility and allow for funding to start at the beginning of the school year,” Moylan said.

The request to lift the cap was made by the Guam Academy Charter School Council, which appeared before the Legislature on July 22 for a budget hearing. At the time, Evangeline Cepeda, the chair of the council, asked Sen. Joe San Agustin to lift the cap in light of the issues faced by GDOE schools. She told senators charter schools would be able to accommodate 500 more GDOE students.

Her request was denied by the senator, who didn't believe charter schools could handle more than their existing cap.

Moylan’s measure would appropriate a little over $17 million to the Guam Academy Charter School Fund from the General Fund to support the operations of charter schools in fiscal 2024.

The bill would maintain funding at $7,500 per student.

“The Guam Academy Charter Schools Council shall not exceed appropriations for 785 students for the iLearn Academy Charter School, 865 students for the Guahan Academy Charter School, 485 students for the Science Is Fun and Awesome Academy Charter School and 140 students for the Career Tech High Academy Charter School,” the draft bill states.

'V24' program

The second measure Moylan is asking the senators to sponsor is the School Year 24 Voucher, or "V24" program, to allow certain public school students to attend private schools, paid for by the government.

According to the proposed measure, approximately 30% of GDOE school campuses won't be ready for in-person education for several months, based on GDOE’s projected phased-in approach for when campuses could open, dependent on the level of work needed to pass sanitary inspections.

According to Moylan’s drafted bill, private schools may be able to absorb 1,500 public school students.

Under V24, $15 million would be needed to support the program. The proposal gives the governor authorization to transfer money from the general fund to pay for the vouchers.

The V24 program as drafted, however, isn't open to all public school students. Instead, it identifies specific schools that will be eligible for vouchers, which will be awarded through a lottery system.

The eligible schools have been identified under Phase 3 of GDOE’s reopening plan:

Adacao Elementary School

Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School

D.L. Perez Elementary School

J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School

Tamuning Elementary School

Upi Elementary School

Agueda Johnston Middle School

Astumbo Middle School

Inalåhan Middle School

Jose Rios Middle School

Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School

George Washington High School.

Under the proposed measure, private schools would need to submit monthly invoices reflecting the number of enrolled voucher students to the Department of Administration, which would pay the private schools.

According to the draft bill, the vouchers would be capped at $7,500 per student, the same funding level charter school students receive during a school year.

“Any amounts that exceed the monthly voucher shall be the responsibility of the parent,” the bill stated.

First Amendment

According to Moylan, the V24 program wouldn't be a violation of the First Amendment with regard to separation between church and state.

“It is ‘religion and school neutral.’ It applies to all private schools whether the schools include a curriculum worshiping God, Satan or no god at all. If they are an accredited private school, they would be available to receive a voucher for this school year only under our proposal. This school voucher program is in use on the mainland,” Moylan told the Post on Sunday.

"This government has placed us all in a position to choose between educating our kids or not educating them for this school year. We are responsible for providing to them 180 days of actual instructional education."

Both measures would provide “adequate education” to roughly 2,000 public school students out of the 26,000 GDOE students, according to Moylan. The Guam Daily Post asked Moylan how liability for lawsuits is reduced if the education of the vast majority of students remains uncertain.

“This government is in crisis mode. (GDOE) and the (governor) have not identified exactly how many of the about 26,000 students won't have a school to go to. We tried to get an exact figure at our roundtable discussions. My team is generating options for the other elected leaders,” Moylan said.

“I am also in communication with the superintendent of Catholic schools, Rev. Jeffrey San Nicolas, to also look at the old San Vicente campus for possibly another 1,000 students. Once we get a clearer picture of the numbers from DOE’s superintendent, we will be better able to provide bigger and longer-term options,” he said.

'Unreasonable timeline'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero believes the draft legislation doesn't address the crux of the issue.

“We have not had the time to review the AG’s proposals in detail, but it’s clear that these measures do not address the actual reason schools may stay closed: One Legislature gave GDOE added time to comply with new inspection rules and this Legislature changed the rules in the middle of the game," the governor told the Post.

She said the issues faced by GDOE are the result of bad legislative policy.

"We are engaged in a communitywide effort to help public schools meet the unreasonable timeline set by this Legislature. ... We look forward to hearing from critical stakeholders, most especially GDOE teachers, students and parents,” the governor said.