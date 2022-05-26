The Guam Office of the Attorney General confirmed Wednesday that the details surrounding the allegations of abuse made by 83-year-old Maria Lourdes Marzan Delin remain under review.

Delin alleged that her daughter, Mary Grace Delin Jacot, physically abused her and tried to force her out of her home of 40 years in Liguan Terrace, Dededo, on May 10.

Guam police officers took Jacot into custody but were later advised by the AG’s prosecutors to release her, according to Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

The AG’s office has not released any further details other than stating that the office is reviewing the incident.

Delin spoke out publicly, demanding justice and submitted photos in court showing injuries from the alleged abuse.

Jacot, a 2018 Businesswoman of the Year awardee and CEO of SET Pacific Inc., denied the allegations through her attorney and contends her mother assaulted her during the incident.

The mother and daughter appeared virtually before Superior Court Judge Dana Gutierrez after Jacot’s attorney Anthony Perez asked the court for more time to prepare for the evidentiary hearing.

The hearing, which was scheduled for June 2, has been delayed to June 17.

The court has since ordered Jacot to have no contact and to stay away from her mother until the case is resolved. Delin wants the court to issue a permanent restraining order against her daughter.