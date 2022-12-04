AG-elect, attorney disagree on standing to rescind injunction

Following a preliminary review, Attorney General-elect Douglas Moylan responded to attorney Anita Arriola's statements on his plan to dissolve the injunction placed on Guam's decades-old abortion ban, calling her comments “wrong and ill-founded” based on the case decision.

In response, Arriola, who represented plaintiffs in the case that struck down the abortion ban, said the decision supported her comments, and that it was Moylan who is incorrect.

Abortion was still constitutionally protected when Guam's ban was enacted in 1990, based on the precedent established by the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade. An injunction was placed on the ban, but the law was never repealed.

Moylan wants to move to dissolve the injunction now that the Supreme Court has decided in the other direction, determining that there is no constitutional right to abortion. That opened the door for states to enact and/or enforce abortion bans.

But Arriola said that Moylan should check with his clients first, noting that the governor and certain agencies were sued as well in the 1990 case over the ban, not just the Office of the Attorney General.

Then-AG Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson was a named defendant, along with then-Gov. Joseph Ada and several others.

Arriola stated that Moylan would hold a conflict of interest if his clients - the governor, government agencies and GovGuam - did not agree with his position.

Moylan said the AG was sued directly back in 1990 and has separate and independent standing to bring a motion to rescind the injunction.

“The AG's standing to bring the motion to dissolve the injunction is not reliant upon attorney Arriola's argument that the AG only represents the governor in that lawsuit,” Moylan stated.

Arriola acknowledged that the AG was sued directly, but noted that the governor, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Election Commission were sued as well, adding that she did not say the AG only represented the governor in the lawsuit.

“However, the AG is legal counsel for the governor, DPHSS, and GEC. It is apparent that he did not consult with his clients about whether they want to be dragged into the lawsuit that he intends to file to resurrect P.L. 20-134 (the abortion ban). And if they take different positions than him in the lawsuit, that is a conflict of interest, which begs the question – who is he filing the lawsuit for? His clients or Doug Moylan?” Arriola stated.

Moylan had also commented that serious questions arose from Arriola “seemingly having communicated directly with the governor on a matter for which she is the opposing counsel.” That would require the advance consent of the sitting AG, otherwise Arriola may have violated the Guam Rules of Professional Conduct, he added.

Arriola said she had no idea what Moylan was referring to, and that the attorney general-elect should be specific and correct if he wanted to level accusations of unethical conduct. Otherwise, the accusation “is 'seemingly' unfounded and without any basis,” Arriola said.

Moylan would go on to say that the generally accepted rule is that once litigation has commenced, the now Organic Act of Guam created AG, on behalf of the people, has the duty to represent all government officials and to direct litigation.

“Notably, back in 1990, the attorney general was appointed by the governor, and not elected by the people. Moreover, the AG in 1990 was a position created by statute. Now it is a position created by Congress and afforded with the powers and duties arising from being the 'chief legal officer of the government of Guam,'” Moylan added.

Arriola agreed that he is the chief legal officer for GovGuam, but added that GovGuam included the governor and government agencies. That included DPHSS and GEC, “which were all parties in the 1990 lawsuit and would be parties in any lawsuit he intends to file regarding P.L. 20-134,” Arriola said.

“Hence, the conflict of interest,” she added.