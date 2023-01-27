AG eyes compact changes to make it easier to deport noncitizen criminals

Attorney General Douglas Moylan said his office is now actively working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to identify noncitizen criminal offenders who can be deported out of Guam at the cost of the federal government.

Moylan added that Guam's delegate to Congress has the ability to tweak an agreement being negotiated with the Federated States of Micronesia, and that he is communicating with the delegate's staff "to make sure we can more easily deport people that are breaking our laws."

The AG made these statements Wednesday at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa in Tumon at the general membership meeting of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, during which he spoke about ongoing initiatives at the Office of the Attorney General.

Moylan has proffered deportation as a way to free up space in the island's prison.

While Moylan is focusing his efforts on prosecution, he also told the chamber that the government cannot violate criminals' rights as citizens by placing them into an overcrowded facility. That could end up costing taxpayers money, he added.

In addition to working to help expand the prison's capacity, Moylan also is eyeing deportations to free up bed space.

Guam welcomes foreign nationals from various countries, but a significant number hail from nations with Compacts of Free Association with the United States.

Citizens of the FSM, the Republic of Palau and the Republic of the Marshall Islands can live and work in the U.S. under a special status.

Deportable offenses

Deportation falls under the purview of the federal government, but Guam law specifically considers COFA migrants deportable if they:

• Are convicted of a felony or crime of moral turpitude.

• Are sentenced to one or more years for any crime.

• Become repeat offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Local law also mandates the deportation of COFA migrants if they are convicted of deportable crimes under the terms of the compact.

Former Gov. Eddie Calvo widely publicized the removal of convicted noncitizens from Guam - a policy met with both praise and criticism. In these cases, Calvo commuted sentences - either under the stipulation that a convict would leave Guam, or so federal authorities could proceed with deportation.

Moylan said the first and primary entity that should be involved with deportation is ICE. Specifically referring to COFA migrants, Moylan said there are parameters in which the federal government could remove noncitizen criminal offenders. He said that would be "the best way."

"But what happens if they don't fall within those parameters? We still have the ability to negotiate plea agreements with that carrot at the end of the stick. That you're not going to have to suffer for these many years in our prison if you agree to leave island – but if you try to come back, we're going to have a bench warrant on you. ... And in those plea agreements, it's going to be the maximum," Moylan said.

"I don't want to have to be doing this. It's consuming our resources. But if the federal government does it, that is the fastest, easiest way," Moylan added.

Drug crimes, treatment

Additional prison space appears necessary in order for Moylan to effectuate a more hard-line stance on crime, which includes the point of view that people with methamphetamine addictions "cannot be allowed into our community."

Moylan said people violating laws against possessing meth, and committing crimes under its influence, should "suffer" according to law - as possession alone would be a felony.

Judges consider circumstances when addressing drug crimes. Nonviolent offenders can voluntarily enter the Adult Drug Court, which places them on release to undergo treatment.

"These people are on meth when they come in to (ADC), but they get tested. ... Once you test positive, that's it. Keep them in prison. And get them in treatment in prison. Whether or not they can integrate that into (ADC), I think they can, quite frankly," Moylan said.

The attorney general said he is not against offering treatment for drug addiction, but that treatment should be undergone in prison. He also stated Wednesday that he intends to call Guam's Opioid Recovery Advisory Council in February to ask its members about a program to help people in prison who want treatment.

There is already the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program, which is federally funded. It is open only to inmates who have six to 12 months remaining on their sentences, to ensure they can be released into the community rather than returned to the general prison population after treatment - which may influence recidivism.