While the Office of the Attorney General did not elaborate on what avenues it is pursuing, spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros said the attorney general is exploring ways to bring additional resources for drug treatment to the community. At the same time, the AG is waiting for the results of a pending review to be considered part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area designation with Hawaii.

Charfauros said she did not know if the COVID-19 pandemic was causing a delay with the review.

In June 2020, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands jointly petitioned the Office of National Drug Control Policy to be designated a HIDTA under the designation already granted to Hawaii.

By that time, about nine months had passed since Guam received news that its initial petition, submitted in September 2018 by the administration of former Gov. Eddie Calvo, had been denied.

The denial letter stated that an independent panel determined Guam's petition did not demonstrate the island to be "a significant center of illegal drug production, manufacturing or importation," that local resources have been committed to respond to the trafficking problem, that drug-related activities have a significant harmful impact in the area and a significant increase in federal resources was needed to respond to the issue.

It's a rare outcome to be designated a new HIDTA region, and joining an existing region is the more accepted practice at this point, Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated in June 2020.

HIDTA designation should provide several advantages and resources to Guam, including additional intelligence about incoming cargo, as importation is the most significant source of drugs on island.

But the primary focus of HIDTA designation is drug interdiction, the disruption of drug trafficking, intelligence sharing and training, Charfauros said.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio stated in early January that his department is seeing a 15% decrease in overall reported crimes, but drugs, particularly methamphetamine, are a factor in many crimes.

And as access to the substance expands with cheaper prices, so too would the need for drug treatment services – services that have historically seen more demand than they could address.

The COVID-19 pandemic also took its toll, with treatment facilities, at least for a time, having closed in-person classes. The Department of Corrections also had to suspend its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program, along with other programs, since the beginning of the pandemic. RSAT may resume in February. DOC has not stated how many inmates are waiting to enter the program.

'One piece of a larger puzzle'

The attorney general also addressed treatment resources when he spoke to The Guam Daily Post in June 2020 about the HIDTA initiative. Camacho stated in part that there is a lot of focus on the punitive aspect of the drug problem and Guam has a lot more room to grow in terms of rehabilitation.

"Drug interdiction is just one piece of a larger puzzle. ... If we stop all the drugs coming in, there are still hundreds, if not thousands, of people who have substance abuse issues on the island. And we need to still dedicate more resources to treatment rehabilitation for the average person who has addiction issues," Camacho said at the time.