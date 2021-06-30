AG: Fatal shooting in Tamuning under investigation

A man died in the shooting in Tamuning Wednesday evening, an incident that involved a police officer, the Guam Office of the Attorney General confirmed.

"A male individual who was shot during the incident was transported to (Guam Memorial Hospital) where he was later pronounced deceased," according to the AG's office.

Police referred media questions to the AG's office because an officer is being investigated.

One man was seen on the ground, bleeding, at the scene just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in a mixed neighborhood of apartments, government offices and commercial areas.

It was around 6:17 p.m. when 911 received a call about shots fired at the scene at the corner of Chalan Tun Joseph Fejeran and Marine Corps Drive.

Shortly after, the Guam Police Department confirmed there was a shooting and that an officer was involved. It wasn't clear if the officer was shot at or if the officer fired a shot or shots.

A motorist was able to take a photo of a man in civilian clothes, crouched, holding a handgun, while the injured man was on the ground.

"GPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Tamuning. This is developing," according to the department.

Some motorists were able to take photos. The man on the ground appeared to be bleeding.

A man in civilian clothes stood next to the injured man, holding a handgun in his right hand and a radio on his left hand.

Another witness who also was able to take a photo said the man holding a handgun appeared to be protecting the injured person, and was yelling at others, including one man who was said to have been holding a machete, to stand back.

The scene was next door to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services offices and across from National Office Supply and the former Tamuning Pizza Hut.