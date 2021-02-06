The Office of the Attorney General has announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against former Guam psychiatrist Dr. Abner Pasatiempo for seven counts of official misconduct and seven counts of harassment.

"The court will now review the complaint to decide whether the charges are supported by probable cause. If so, the court will issue a summons and schedule a hearing. Details surrounding the complaint will be released if the court decides there is probable cause," the AG's office stated.

Pasatiempo is seeking a resolution to complaints made against him to the Guam Board of Medical Examiners so that he can work in Alaska.

Six patients filed complaints against Pasatiempo in December 2019, including allegations of physical contact, such as touching a patient's buttocks, but not sex, according to GBME discussions at that time.

The AG then announced investigations into Pasatiempo in February 2020.

A psychiatrist would have to be found to act as an investigator for Pasatiempo's case by the GBME, because there isn't one on the board. But in a January 2021 meeting, board discussions indicated board members could not find a suitable psychiatrist. However, discussions also indicated legislation was being proposed to help boards under the Health Professional Licensing Office with their investigations.

Before practicing in Guam, Pasatiempo had been disciplined in Maryland for engaging in a sexual relationship with a patient.

In 2006, the Maryland Board of Physicians suspended his license for five years but the actual suspension lasted 18 months. Pasatiempo was given conditions to fulfill as part of a consent order with the board.

In 2008, the Maryland board reinstated Pasatiempo's license following the completion of the conditions, although he was still on probation.