Just as indicated, Attorney General Douglas Moylan has now filed a notice to appeal the District Court of Guam's decision denying his motion to vacate the injunction on Guam's decades-old abortion ban.

The notice was filed April 20, a few days shy of a month following the federal court's denial.

Moylan motioned to remove the long-standing injunction, or hold, citing last year's landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which upended decades-old case law protecting abortion as a constitutional right. The ruling gave states and territories greater rein over regulating abortion, including the enactment of bans.

Guam's Public Law 20-134, which prohibited abortion at all stages of pregnancy with very few exceptions, was held unconstitutional decades ago due to case law at that time. The ban was enjoined, barring enforcement.

On March 24, the District Court denied Moylan's attempt to dissolve the injunction, stating that the AG did not respond to issues raised by plaintiffs in that case. For now, the hold on the ban is maintained.

There do not appear to be any filings yet at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but as the federal case potentially marches forward, Moylan has now also filed his brief in a separate matter at the Supreme Court of Guam regarding the validity and enforceability of the abortion law.

The local case came as a petition from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who sought answers to three questions on the ban. The Guam Supreme Court decided to only address two – whether the Legislature had the authority to pass the abortion ban, and if the ban was repealed by implication through subsequent laws.

The remaining question, whether P.L. 20-134 is void forever, was left to the District Court to decide.

With that decision now in tow, Moylan had also asked the Guam Supreme Court to dismiss the governor's petition, arguing that the federal court's decision raised subject matter jurisdiction issues for the local case. And, even if the high court determined that jurisdiction still existed, the AG argued that it should abstain and defer to the federal court, as proceeding could create conflicts between the two systems.

'Void ab initio'

The governor opposed Moylan's dismissal motion and argued that the federal court should instead abstain, as the resolution of local law issues would remove the need for the District Court to resolve constitutional issues pending in the federal case.

In his brief filed with the Guam Supreme Court, Moylan stated that the Legislature acted under its Organic Act authority when it enacted the abortion ban. And despite being held unconstitutional, that finding did not render the ban void ab initio, or void from the beginning, Moylan argued.

“Applying the principle of void ab initio to constitutionality would disturb the process of determining constitutionality. That process requires enacting a law, challenging it, and having a constitutional court decide whether it adheres to the Constitution. This process institutes the separation of powers,” Moylan stated.

Former Attorney General Leevin Camacho, Moylan's immediate predecessor, first opined that P.L. 20-134 was void ab initio.

The Organic Act is the supreme law governing the island, and states that Guam's legislative power shall be “not inconsistent” with the provisions of the law and the laws of the U.S. applicable to Guam.

Camacho determined that the Legislature exceeded its power by passing the ban more than 30 years ago because it blatantly violated the U.S. law applicable to Guam at the time, namely the case law establishing abortion as a right.

Moylan states in his briefing that the Organic Act protects actions taken by the Legislature to pass laws like the abortion ban.

Courts can only determine the constitutionality of law after the legislation is passed, and if a court holds a law void ab initio, that does not mean the law never existed, only that it was constitutionally infirm from the moment of enactment, according to Moylan.

“Unleashing” the principle of void ab initio in the constitutional context undermines the legislative process and the legal process of developing and correcting constitutional principles, Moylan added, arguing further that P.L. 20-134 was “in fact” never void ab initio because Dobbs found that the underlying cases that barred enforcement were bad law.

Implied repeal

On whether subsequent law repealed the abortion ban, Moylan states that the “doctrine of implied repeal” does not apply to the case because the Legislature cannot “impliedly repeal” invalid law and law that had been enjoined.

The Legislature did not try to repeal P.L. 20-134, but instead sought to restrict abortion to the full extent allowable at the time, he added.

“The four later abortion laws were not irreconcilable with P.L. 20-134, but stood in lieu of P.L. 20-134,” Moylan stated.

Lastly, the AG urged the Guam Supreme Court to order a voter referendum as envisioned in the ban. P.L. 20-134 contained a referendum provision, granting voters the opportunity to decide whether the ban should stay. But the law identifies a general election year that has long since passed.

Moylan argued that the referendum “proposes an equitable solution to a thorny problem.”

“(P.L. 20-134) was prophetic of what the Dobbs court would ultimately decide over three decades later. Many views, including those on abortion, could shift over time. And 33 years is a long time. A referendum would subject the 1990 law to current views on abortion and serve as a just resolution to this heated question,” Moylan stated.

The governor has until May 3 to file a reply brief, while any parties supporting the AG have until April 28 to file their briefs. Oral arguments on this case at the Guam Supreme Court are scheduled to take place May 10.