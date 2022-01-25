The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority has changed the effective date of controversial raises that resulted in a new legal opinion clarifying a local prohibition of retroactive salary adjustments.

According to a release from the Office of Attorney General, the housing agency’s actions corrected a previously approved retroactive raises. GHURA's board of commissioners approved a 4% adjustment to GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna and Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli in September 2020, Post files show.

The decision prompted a call for an official legal review by Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz. In November 2021, the OAG released an opinion that noted there is no law authorizing retroactive pay for GHURA’s executive and deputy directors, and that no retroactive pay raises are allowed for unclassified employees or officers of the government of Guam unless specifically authorized by law

GHURA’s board has voted to instead implement the raises starting from the date of approved performance evaluations for the director and deputy.

“This is an example of what happens when we work together to ensure that government agencies stay on the right side of the law,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “We want to thank the Public Auditor and his team for raising this issue, which needed clarification, and the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal board and leadership for taking quick action to resolve this matter.”

Topasna, when reached for comment, said no money will need to be recouped by the agency as a result of the change in effective date for any retroactive raise previously approved by the agency’s board.

“Based on our review, there were no payouts that required repayment or reimbursement to the Authority,” he told The Guam Daily Post.