AG: Guam law allows employees 2 hours to vote

Voters are reminded that Guam law allows public and private sector employees up to two consecutive hours of leave to vote.

This law applies to curbside and in-office absentee voting at the Guam Election Commission, as well as voting on Election Day, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Guam.

Employees who cast their ballots should "get evidence from the Guam Election Commission that they voted during the hours of their absence to provide to their employer."

Employers who are found to have denied their employees the prescribed two hours of leave to vote or penalized employees for taking leave in order to vote may be subject to a fine.

Who to call

Employers who violate this law should be reported to the Guam Department of Labor at 300-4545/44.

Curbside and in-office absentee voting is available until Oct. 30 and can be scheduled by calling the Guam Election Commission at 477-9791.