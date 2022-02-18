AG helps Customs with $60K to bring in drug-detection dogs

The Customs and Quarantine Agency will soon have four additional drug-detection dogs on its workforce through a new partnership with its law enforcement partner, the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

For nearly two years, Customs has been unsuccessful in securing contracts with drug detection training vendors because of restrictions on animal transport on commercial airlines operating between the continental United States and Guam.

Customs recently identified an animal transport charter flight to transport drug detection dogs from Florida to Guam but needed funding assistance.

Under a memorandum of agreement, the AG's office has committed up to $60,000 to assist Customs.

It is estimated that the funding will enough to enable the addition of four drug-detection dogs to Customs to support the interruption of drug smuggling at Guam’s border.

“The drug problem is one of the biggest issues facing our island, and we look forward to the continued collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General toward stopping drugs from entering our borders,” said Ike Peredo, director of Customs, in a joint press release with the AG's office.

“Today’s partnership with Director Peredo and his team is part of our larger holistic approach to support the hard work they do every day to protect our borders from the importation of drugs,” said Leevin Camacho, the attorney general of Guam.