AG hopefuls argue their cases

Three attorneys answered questions about what they would do as the island's chief legal officer, a decision described as "the most important race" in this year's election.

On Thursday morning at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, the trio of candidates vying to be the next attorney general of Guam participated in a debate, fielding questions posed by members of the Guam Bar Association, University of Guam students and the public.

The sentiment of the contest being the "most" important among the 2022 races, which include votes for governor, lieutenant governor, delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives and senator, was expressed by at least one candidate for AG and by Jay Arriola, the forum's moderator and GBA member at large.

Incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho, former Attorney General Douglas Moylan and new addition to the forum, write-in candidate Peter Santos, each expressed their diverse experiences.

The contrasts were laid out as they responded to questions about an apparent rise in public safety issues and the shortage of prosecutors currently staffed at the Office of the Attorney General.

Santos, a former prosecutor turned public defender, said his primary focus was making the prosecution team "whole again" as a way of fixing public safety issues.

"It's like a team that has been losing every game. They need a new head coach and new manager to rebuild the team and provide prosecution," said Santos, who alleged Camacho "drove all the prosecutors away."

"Under his tenure, about 12 prosecutors (left), so results matter and that is my No. 1 priority: fix prosecution because it has ripple effects all over the system," Santos added.

As Moylan addressed the issues, he used statistics from his time as the attorney general in the early 2000s as a way of showing the prosecutors he was able to retain made him the "toughest AG on crime."

"We took the attorneys from the prosecution to civil, civil to child support and all the ways in order to achieve those three goals of an attorney general's office," said Moylan, who previously stated the three goals were to "protect the public interest, ensure uniform legal policy throughout the government of Guam and reduce taxpayer costs for attorneys."

Moylan said with a bigger staff now than he had during his tenure, he feels a return to the office he once held is the answer to Guam's "out-of-control drug crime problem."

"I've done this before, I'll do it again," Moylan added.

Camacho responded by agreeing crime is the No. 1 priority on Guam, and acknowledged there is an issue with the lack of attorneys in prosecution. The current AG, however, explained there are many other issues that need attention and action.

"You can't turn away everything else," Camacho said, while highlighting his success in the prosecution that included a 90% conviction rate for homicides.

"They don't want to talk about anything else because they can't, they have nothing. If you really want to talk about civil litigation, consumer protection, child support, I win," said Camacho, who said the race for the chief legal officer is the most important because of other issues such as mass incarceration, criminalizing abortion and cannabis, which weren't addressed at the forum.