The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the theft of a probation officer's firearm which was used in a fatal shooting.

Jayson Sowas, 21, was accused of shooting and killing Benedic Beram on Sept. 9 in front of the Hi-5 Logo shop in Maite.

Since then, Sowas has been charged with murder and is being held in prison on $1 million cash bail. However, the weapon Sowas allegedly used in the shooting has prompted further investigations.

According to court documents, before the shooting, Sowas stole the gun from the car of a Judiciary of Guam probation officer, which was parked and locked at the probation office in Hagåtña.

Following the incident, Judiciary spokesperson Sarah Elmore-Hernandez told The Guam Daily Post the matter was currently "under review."

"During this process, the employee has been assigned to administrative duties pending completion of the review. As a precautionary measure, the employee voluntarily relinquished their court-issued firearm," Elmore-Hernandez said, confirming the weapon allegedly used in the shooting was not issued by the courts.

Attorney general

On Monday, more than a week after the shooting, Attorney General Douglas Moylan told the Post his office had started an investigation into the incident.

Moylan said his office in particular is looking into whether any laws were broken regarding the securing of the firearm.

"We want to make sure because this is your worst-case scenario, that somebody takes a firearm and kills another person," said Moylan, adding details to be determined include whether the firearm was secured and whether the car was broken into.

According to court documents, the probation officer reported to police his firearm, a SIG Sauer, had been taken from his black sling pouch that was in the front passenger seat of his vehicle. The officer reported he had locked his vehicle while it was parked at the probation office in Hagåtña.

When being interviewed by officers with the Guam Police Department, Sowas allegedly admitted to entering the vehicle and taking the firearm in the bag. However, the complaint does not state whether Sowas found the vehicle locked.