AG investigates UMS events

The Office of the Attorney General will be investigating two events that occurred this week that resulted in three Luis P. Untalan Middle School students being sent to the hospital.

The first, on Tuesday, involved two students who were exhibiting signs of illness after using a "dab" pen, a device typically used to inhale oil concentrates and other extracts from the cannabis plant, although officials from the Guam Department of Education have declined to confirm explicitly that the pen contained a THC product, only a "controlled substance."

The second, on Wednesday, saw a student struck by a truck driven by a person who allegedly ran a red light while the student was using a pedestrian crosswalk to get to the other side of Route 10, also known as Vietnam Veterans Highway, just outside of the campus.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan on Thursday told The Guam Daily Post that both cases were going to be investigated by his office.

Regarding the alleged use of the dab pen, which is illegal for minors to possess, Moylan said the family unit under the General Crimes Division at the AG's office will be looking into it. Guam law also prohibits bringing drugs such as cannabis onto school grounds.

"This is part of their jurisdiction, to be reviewing what had occurred," said Moylan.

He added that since the case involves juveniles, the matter will be sealed and confidential.

In cases involving minors, Moylan said, the case will go through the family court, which will attempt to "fix problems that caused the act to occur," rather than charging the minors as adults.

"The focus is not on punishment, but on rehabilitating. Fixing and correcting the minor, so that when they become an adult, they won't continue the cycle of crime," he said.

Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson, also confirmed the department is conducting its own investigation into the alleged drug use by the students.

Moylan also told the Post his office will be looking into the case where the student was struck by the truck.

"We're requesting, from the Guam Police Department, the police report to see what happened," said Moylan, adding that it's unusual for people to get hit at an area "specifically designed to stop cars before they come up on the crosswalk."

This year, however, two deaths have resulted already when pedestrians were struck by drivers while attempting to use the crosswalk near the ITC Building in Tamuning.

Savella, the evening after the collision, stated the driver of the vehicle that hit the Untalan student, and who GPD alleged disobeyed a red light, was not arrested, however, the operator was issued a citation, according to Post files. GPD has yet to name the driver involved.

Savella also confirmed Wednesday that the student was in "stable condition and is currently being monitored."

Letter to parents

On Thursday, parents of students at Untalan Middle School received an email regarding the support the school has received since the collision, along with advice not only to students, but also to the community.

"To our island community, we ask for your help. It takes more than just a village to raise children. Parents and guardians send their children to school expecting them to return home safely. Help all our students remain safe by obeying and following traffic laws. Please drive slowly, not just in front of our school campus, but in front of all schools," the school's email stated.