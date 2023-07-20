AG issues opinions requested by senators

Attorney General Douglas Moylan issued two legal opinions after two senators expressed concerns that their requests hadn't been answered months after being sent.

On Monday, Moylan shared with local media that his office had sent two legal opinions to the 37th Guam Legislature as requested by Sens. Thomas Fisher and Telo Taitague.

The opinion for Fisher, which the AG's office received on May 2, related to whether the attorney general was required to sign off on settling personnel actions by the Port Authority of Guam.

Fisher inquired about the termination of seven Port employees, called the “Port 7,” who were reinstated after appealing their terminations to the Civil Service Commission, and whether the settlements are legal, considering Moylan and his predecessor, Leevin Camacho, didn't sign off on them.

Moylan said his signature on settlement agreements for personnel action is “possibly needed, depending upon the facts.”

Moylan said in cases in which the attorney general was representing the government in litigation, the AG is the “proper party” to sign settlements. If not, then the governor's signature is required. The AG, however, would need to approve legality before the governor signs.

As for autonomous agencies that have retained legal counsel, the agency has the right to settle its own cases, but that doesn't mean the settlement is otherwise legal “nor subject to review by the AG for the settlement having violated either Guam's civil or criminal laws.”

In addition, Moylan's opinion explained if the matter is being settled through the Government Claims Act, then his signature is required.

Taitague

Moylan also issued an opinion for Taitague, who had a set of questions related to Fisher's question of whether the AG is required to sign off on settlements done by autonomous agencies.

Taitague also asked questions relating to whether terminated employees who were later reinstated can receive pay increments if they were evaluated, but the general manager of the agency didn't sign off.

“Yes, if the action was part of a settlement agreement of the claims of the employee ratified by the agency board following (the) reinstatement order of the Civil Service Commission and the affirmance on that decision on appeal,” Moylan answered in his opinion.

Taitague asked if retroactive pay salary increments can be approved for a reinstated employee. Moylan responded the issue was unclear when “there is an administrative order” affirmed by the courts for full payment of back pay and benefits.

Moylan also stated in response to a question posed by Taitague that increments cannot be approved for a reinstated agency employee for periods of time they were subject to a statutory pay freeze.

The AG further explained the opinion is subject to change depending on how facts may later be proven and other facts that may be revealed.

Budget hearing

Moylan's issuance of the opinions comes days after his office had its budget hearing.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, chair of the legislative committee with oversight of the AG's office, first brought up the issue to Moylan. She said she received complaints from agencies that have been awaiting legal opinions.

Taitague and Fisher, during their times to ask questions about the budget, expressed concerns over not receiving responses to their requests.

Moylan responded that due to having a shortage of staff, one lawyer is designated to work on the opinions. Once done, opinions are sent to Moylan.

"(The opinions) are probably sitting on my desk because when I sign it, I make sure that I understand completely, and I can talk about it,” said Moylan.

He added that senators and agencies can inquire about the progress of opinions by calling him directly.