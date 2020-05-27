Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho has joined 38 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Congress to help ensure consumers have the home internet connectivity necessary to participate in teleschooling, telework and telemedicine as part of any additional legislation that provides relief and recovery resources related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Camacho and the other attorneys general have lauded the independent efforts of various companies to increase internet access by waiving late fees or even providing free or discounted access to students and medical providers, such efforts are not sustainable, Camacho stated in a press release. Ultimately, the attorneys general argue, there needs to be a national solution.

Unless Congress acts quickly, disparities in access to internet connectivity will exacerbate existing gaps in educational and health outcomes along lines of economic resources.

In a letter sent to congressional leaders, the attorneys general urge Congress to provide state, territorial and local governments with adequate funding dedicated to ensuring that all students and patients – especially at-risk senior citizens – have adequate internet-enabled technology to participate equally in online learning and telemedicine.