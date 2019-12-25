Guam and other parties involved in the multidistrict litigation on per- and polyflouralkyl substances (PFAS) contamination are in the discovery phase, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

This means the parties are exchanging documents and information relevant to their claims in the litigation, which has been moved to South Carolina where a federal judge held a hearing on Oct. 4, the AG stated in a status report.

The judge heard from experts on both sides of the issue.

"The court asked the experts questions involving a wide range of topics such as adverse health effects of (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid) and the scope of contamination throughout the United States," the AG's report stated.

A multitude of cases across the United States have been filed over claims involving usage of aqueous film-forming foam, a firefighting tool, due to its PFAS components.

PFAS chemicals are emerging contaminants. Limited findings have pointed to certain adverse health effects, such as thyroid hormone disruption and cancer for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), respectively.

Although there is no enforceable contaminant level on PFAS set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the recommended threshold is 70 parts per trillion. This advisory was issued in May 2016.

Guam initially filed its case at the local Superior Court but, as with other jurisdictions, the case was formally moved to the multidistrict litigation court on Nov. 15, according to the AG report.

Guam's claims were filed against Tyco Fire Products LP, Chemguard Inc., Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Kidde-Fenwal Inc., National Foam Inc., E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Co., and The Chemours Company - manufacturers and distributors of aqueous film-forming foam.