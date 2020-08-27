Although the 2020 primary election has arguably begun, the Legislature has the authority to cancel a primary election, Attorney General Leevin Camacho told senators on Thursday.

And the Guam Legislature has the authority to decide on what to do with the 2,284 ballots that have been cast, the AG stated.

The AG sent the opinion about an hour before senators were to go into an emergency session to take up Speaker Tina Muna Barnes' bill seeking to cancel the Aug. 29 primary election and move all candidates to the general election.

"While time does not permit an analysis of specific federal election and voting laws, we posit that canceling a primary election would not likely constitute a per se violation of the Constitution, regardless of whether an election for federal office is involved," Camacho wrote in response to Sen. Kelly Marsh's letter.

Senators who have reservations about canceling the election said they're concerned about voter suppression, considering that at least 2,284 voters already voted from July 30 to Aug. 20.

That was before the governor ordered a new COVID-19 lockdown.

The AG said as with any election law, constitutional challenges are possible.

Such analysis, he said, would involve a court's analysis of balancing the interests of the government against those of the individuals.

Camacho said at the time of the opinion drafting, Guam's positive COVID-19 case count was more than 1,000. A month ago, the number of COVID cases on Guam was a third of today's total. Deaths and hospitalizations have increased in the past weeks.

"Though it is not the role of this office to weigh in on the wisdom of canceling, postponing or moving forward with the primary election as currently scheduled, we understand the weight and gravity of this policy decision and hope this opinion helps move the discussion forward," the AG wrote.

