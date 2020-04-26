The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in serious economic issues for Guam, but as officials discuss possibly lifting restrictions and allowing the island to breath again, the pandemic may result in another concern - lawsuits.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho, in a letter to certain lawmakers on April 9, indicated his office was "aware that preparations for lawsuits against our government" were already underway.

That statement was part of the last paragraph in a two-page letter that otherwise provided advice on crafting legislation in a way that minimizes legal issues.

In this case, it was Bill 326-35, the measure that addresses differential pay for essential government workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill has since passed the Legislature and awaits the governor's action.

While there is already legal action in response to the governor's COVID-19 roadblock measures, when asked for more context behind Camacho's statement, AG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros said the attorney general's words had more to do with compensation.

"Historically, we have seen litigation when there’s uncertainty about pay or salaries," Charfauros said.

She referred to an April 5 Guam Daily Post article that discussed payment issues among government employees working during the pandemic.

But more recently, the Post learned that some front line government employees had not been paid. Since April 13, the Post has asked Adelup about 40 possible unpaid employees — including nurses and other health care workers who were hired in March.

Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said she was told "Most of them were paid Friday," referring to GovGuam's payday on April 17.

But as one nurse last week told the Post, "Some of us got paid, but some are still waiting."

It's unclear how many are still awaiting their first paycheck.