AG: Mark Torre Jr. caused trial delay

Almost all of the delays leading up to Mark Torre Jr.'s second trial was the defendant's own doing, according to Chief Prosecutor Basil O’ Mallan.

The prosecution is opposing Torre’s request to dismiss the case. O’Mallan filed his opposition on Monday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam.

Torre Jr. has been charged with negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of Sgt. Elbert Piolo, a fellow police officer.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola has argued the court violated Torre's speedy trial rights when it did not begin trial within 60 days after Torre had asserted his right to a speedy trial on Oct. 8, 2019.

O’Mallan asked the court to deny Torre’s request stating the defendant’s 60-day speedy trial rights did not begin until Nov. 25, 2019, and stopped on Dec. 31, 2019, when the defense filed a motion to exclude testimony from the first trial from being used in the second trial.

He contends the clock “definitely stopped on Jan. 9 when the jury selection process began.”

The “defendant erroneously argues that the clock should not have stopped by his filing the motion to exclude testimony. Defendant’s rationale lacks merit as the law is clear that motions that inure to the defendant’s benefit stops the clock,” he states. “Delays are attributable solely to the defendant not the court of the people.”

The prosecution also included a timeline in its opposition:

• Oct. 4, 2019 – The amended indictment is filed.

• Oct. 8 – The defendant asserts rights to a speedy trial and the 60-day. The clock starts.

• Oct. 8 – The defendant files motion to dismiss. The clock stops.

• Nov. 25 – The court issues decision and order denying motion to dismiss. The clock restarts.

• Dec. 13 – The prosecution filed a notice to use prior testimony.

• Dec. 16 – The defendant files notice to use prior testimony.

• Dec. 27 – The prosecution files notice of witness unavailability.

• Dec. 31 – The defendant files a motion to exclude prior testimony. The clock stops.

• Jan. 9, 2020 – Jury selection begins. The clock is still stopped.

• Jan. 22 – The case reassigned to Judge Iriarte after Judge Bordallo announced his plan to resign.

• Jan. 23 – The defendant opposes Judge Iriarte’s appointment to the case.

• Feb 4 – The defendant files its current motion to dismiss. The clock is still stopped.

• Feb. 7 – The court issues decision and order on motion to exclude.

A total of 112 days had passed since Torre asserted his rights to a speedy trial when the defense filed its motion to dismiss on Feb. 4.

“The Superior Court and the people’s inaction fails to serve the administration of justice. Sending a strong message by dismissal with prejudice will place the court and the people on notice that this type of egregious neglect has consequences, and their procedure and handling of asserted cases must change,” Arriola wrote in the motion.

Torre is scheduled back in court on Feb. 21 to argue the dismissal motion.