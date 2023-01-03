Attorney General Douglas Moylan is urging criminals to “think twice” under his administration.

After a successful campaign to be elected as the attorney general of Guam for a second time, Moylan was sworn in and officially took the oath of office at the Hilton Guam Resort and Spa on Monday morning with many of the island's past and present public officials in attendance.

Former newspaper publisher Lee Webber gave remarks about the importance of Moylan's new role.

“Doug, you have an enormous challenge on your hands and responsibility on your shoulders. You have the responsibility for the safety, well-being and protection in the eyes of our citizens. Protecting them from child abuse, family violence, drug importation, violent crime, illegal immigration and much, much more,” Webber said, adding that he has faith that Moylan will face it “head-on.”

Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Philip Carbullido read the oath of office, which was followed by a speech from Moylan in which he acknowledged the beginning of his second term as attorney general.

“Wisdom comes with age. Although now 16 years older, I feel 30 years wiser,” said Moylan who was the first elected attorney general of Guam.

The self-proclaimed “toughest AG on crime” briefly explained the plans he has for the next four years.

“It is with a firm resolve that I enter the next four years to work with my team, the governor and the judiciary to protect each and every one of you. When we all work together, our loved ones are safer,” Moylan said. “I say to the criminals, think twice under an AG Moylan administration. Follow our laws like the rest of us or suffer the consequences. Hurt us and we will force you to grow old in prison. To reduce the crime victims, this AG's administration adopts the doctrine of: protect and punish to deter.”