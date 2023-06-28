AG Moylan: Disaster recovery was terrible

The disaster recovery from Typhoon Mawar has been "terrible" in the eyes of Attorney General Douglas Moylan, who decried the loss of water service and questioned why certain preparations for emergency communications weren't made before the typhoon, as he spoke Tuesday before members of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay.

"What happened to all our support services? We've been living like cave people," Moylan said.

"You probably know, there was water shut off throughout the entire island because problems occurred with whoever was supposed to maintain those generators on the (Guam Waterworks Authority) water wells," the AG added. "That is an attorney general problem because it deals with people getting paid by your – we call it the ratepayer, I guess – your tax dollars, and not doing their jobs. It's part of the government corruption type of issue that has occurred."

Moylan also questioned why there were still some wooden power poles in use, stating that hardening the power infrastructure would quicken restoration, and later adding that recovery from Mawar was taking as long as recovery from Typhoon Pongsona, which devastated the island in 2002.

It took about a month after the storm for water services to be fully restored after Typhoon Mawar, while nearly 10% of power customers continue to wait for restored services.

The Office of the Attorney General is conducting an investigation into aspects of typhoon response and preparation, as well as certain procurement matters.

Subpoenas sent to various government entities are evidence of the investigation. These include subpoenas sent to the power and water utilities, as well as record demands sent to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Office of the Governor and the Department of Administration, although the latter three are challenging the subpoenas in court.

In general, the OAG demanded correspondence and documents related to government procurement, or reports and assessments related to power and water infrastructure and assets, with some focus on water wells and generators for those wells.

Moylan has said that doesn't speak specifically to government corruption matters, but on Tuesday he did answer questions from Rotary Club members about his office's role and the general process of how government officials could be held accountable.

Close scrutiny

One Rotary Club member asked Moylan how his office would determine who is at fault, noting that it has been 20 years since the last major typhoon hit Guam, and that different administrations governed during that time.

The first step, Moylan said, was to gather information and get the consultation assistance needed to analyze the data.

Mistakes are one thing, he added, stating that he isn't one to persecute someone for a mistake, and that power linemen and front-liners in the recovery are not "targets."

"But somebody was paid a lot of money and given a duty to do something," Moylan said. "And that is where the AG's office is looking. We're going to scrutinize it. We're going to have a report at the very end, ... and a discussion will go on in my office ... to decide what is the best course of action."

That might mean people losing their jobs or being taken before a jury, he added.

"People are still suffering in terms of their ability to have power right now. But we did a survey inside the AG's office about how many people lost power, lost water. And there was this tremendous number of people throughout the entire island that lost water," Moylan said.

"Again, why have the law set up? This came from the Legislature: You shall have generators at these water pump stations. These generators aren't running all the time. So whose job was it to keep them running, and is there criminal fault on it, is there civil fault on it? Those are the questions that have to be asked," he added.

'Everything failed'

Many people lost cellular service after the typhoon, which was attributed to the loss of power service.

Moylan said he asked the lieutenant governor why Civil Defense didn't have an AM radio station to broadcast information after the storm.

"This is one of my beefs. You get so much federal grant money to go off island, to have nice conferences in these hotels ... and this was the time to shine. And everything failed, all their nice plans in place. They didn't harden the antenna sites, they didn't provide for a communication avenue. They could have just broadcast on AM (radio)," Moylan said, adding that he didn't believe a crime was necessarily committed because there was no AM station, but that the issue was more a political question.