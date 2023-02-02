Attorney General Douglas Moylan has filed a complaint alleging that Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Deputy Director Fernando Esteves discriminated against him, and has requested that the GHURA board and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reverse the determination that he, as the AG, is a "covered individual" with regard to Section 8. Esteves signed a December GHURA letter sent to then-AG-elect Moylan, senators-elect and the delegate-elect at the time informing them that they are "covered individuals" and encouraging them to inform immediate family of their disclosure requirements. Moylan has argued that he should not be considered a "covered individual" and be barred from participating in Section 8 as a landlord, with the same applying to his immediate family, because he does not have control over GHURA policy.

Moylan's father is a Section 8 landlord and GHURA decided to terminate his Housing Assistance Payment contract over a conflict of interest now that Moylan is AG.

Elizabeth Napoli, GHURA executive director, said the agency would reserve comment on Moylan's complaint at this time as it is still under review by the board and executive management.

Voucher program

GHURA administers the Housing Choice Voucher Program, or Section 8, which is funded by HUD.

Landlords enter into HAP contracts, which contain conflict of interest provisions that prevent a "covered individual" from having direct or indirect interest in such contracts - including the interest of an immediate family member.

Covered individuals include any public official, governing body member or state or local legislator who exercises functions or responsibilities over public housing programs and any member of Congress. GHURA determined that the governor, the lieutenant governor, senators and the attorney general fall into this category.

The GHURA board discussed the contract termination for Moylan's father late last month, but held off on making a decision in order to review the matter further and obtain legal guidance. GHURA has been without legal counsel.

Past waiver

Following that meeting, Moylan submitted a disclosure request to GHURA, seeking the conflict waiver granted to former Gov. Eddie Calvo or his immediate family. He also requested notices to local judges, the chief judge of the District Court of Guam, the U.S. attorney assigned to Guam and past attorneys general indicating that they and their family members cannot participate as Section 8 landlords.

GHURA furnished the waiver for contracts with former Gov. Paul Calvo, who is Eddie Calvo's father, but stated the requested notices did not exist. For the U.S. attorney, GHURA stated that kept records would be available from January 2020 to current day and there is no notice kept within that period. The same was said of Moylan's request for a conflict notice to himself when he was first elected into office in 2003.

"Mr. Esteves' practice is discriminatory, violating my due process and equal protection rights and that of my immediate family members," Moylan stated in his complaint sent to GHURA, its board and HUD officials on Tuesday. Members of the media were also copied on the email.

"(Esteves) never sanctions the five past AGs ... as well as the judges on the Superior Court, the justices on the Supreme Court of Guam, the chief judges of the U.S. District Court of Guam and the U.S. attorney in the Department of Justice assigned to Guam. These individuals are all part of the justice system, which Mr. F. Esteves contends that this AG is part of, that affects GHURA and its policies. But more so. Because the judges and justices ... make decisions over GHURA, its policies, its staff, commissioners and participating tenants and landlords," Moylan added.

Moylan also made note of the 2013 conflict waiver for HAP contracts for then-Gov. Calvo's family.

"Mr. Fernando Esteves' denial of granting a similar waiver to this AG (and his) immediate family members, who has no purview over GHURA, indicates due process and equal protection discriminatory practices," Moylan stated in his complaint.

"The difference between governor and AG is that governor actually controls GHURA policy by appointing the GHURA board of commissioners through his (or) her appointees. (The) AG is not in any policy making position over this autonomous agency per the Supreme Court of Guam decision," he added.

Conflicts of interest can be waived, but only for good cause - and is based on the situation of the tenant. Landlords don't have a right to participate in Section 8 and there is no established process for appeals for property owners, according to GHURA.

HUD granted the waiver for Paul Calvo's HAP contracts following a request from then-GHURA executive director, Michael Duenas, which included a justification and legal opinion from GHURA's counsel at the time.

In the case of Moylan's father, GHURA did review a waiver request and the tenant file, but stated it could not demonstrate good cause to base a waiver submission to HUD for consideration.

Moylan stated in his complaint that he understood his father's tenant has submitted a written letter of hardship.

Moylan has disqualified himself from reviewing or being involved in GHURA matters while the issue of him being a "covered individual" is under review.