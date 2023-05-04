AG Moylan investigating pay matters raised by Sen. Blas

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating matters raised by Sen. Frank Blas Jr. regarding the implementation of raises for government employees under the General Pay Plan and pay adjustments granted to certain members of the governor's administration, which the senator contends to have been done retroactively in violation of law.

Blas told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday that he had met with the AG to discuss his concerns regarding “not just to the (GPP) pay raises but also the retroactive pay.”

“He is moving forward. … He's conducting investigations into it right now,” Blas added.

AG Douglas Moylan confirmed that an investigation is being done by his office.

Blas and the governor have been at odds over these pay raise issues, which have played out publicly through published letters and press releases.

Lawmakers passed an appropriations measure in late March to fund 22% pay adjustments for government employees under the General Pay Plan, as well as raises at the Judiciary of Guam so that the courts could maintain pay parity with executive branch agencies.

But the measure contained some requirements, including a provision from Blas that required the governor to submit a plan addressing the payment of certain merit bonuses and increments owed to GovGuam employees, as well as financial assistance to island businesses, before the law could be implemented.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero objected to restrictions in the measure, largely involving its carve-out of most unclassified employees, but signed the legislation anyway as Public Law 37-3.

The governor stated that provisions deemed unconstitutional and inorganic could be severed from the funding provisions of the bill.

A couple of months before the funding measure passed, the governor approved the 22% GPP adjustment to be implemented by April 1. In signing the law, Leon Guerrero stated that she believed GPP adjustments may be implemented as approved, for classified and unclassified workers, notwithstanding attempted restrictions in the law.

Blas wrote to the governor on April 12 reminding her of the bill's implementation requirements, adding that her position stood against the mandate of law.

Using existing funding for raises

The required plans have not been submitted, but the Judiciary, the mayors and, apparently, certain agencies have been able to pay raises.

According to Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, director of policy, planning and community relations at the Judiciary, the Department of Administration provided the Judiciary with the full supplemental appropriations for adjustments approved by the Judicial Council of Guam.

Employees at the Guam Department of Education raised concerns that they hadn't received pay raises yet.

When asked if only GDOE employees hadn't yet received raises, and if unclassified employees received raises, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, said agencies and the Judiciary have existing funds to cover the 22% pay adjustments until the required plans under P.L. 37-3 are submitted. No other clarification was provided.

However, the governor's office did release a statement Tuesday, blaming Blas' provision for miring pay adjustments in bureaucracy.

“Despite this mandate for more bureaucracy, (DOA) is working diligently to submit the plans required by Section 10 of the public law, which will permit allotted funds to be transferred to GDOE so it can make the necessary payments. These plans will be submitted shortly as we work with GDOE on implementing their new pay scales,” the governor's office stated.

In response Wednesday, Blas said there “are reasons and there are excuses,” and he believed less time should be spent on publishing press releases “with excuses,” and Adelup should instead work with complying with the pay raise funding law so that those raises could be provided.

The senator had also raised concerns last month that members of the governor's administration, including at least two directors, received pay adjustments retroactively, in violation of law.

“There are at least seven personnel actions that I am familiar with that provide upward pay adjustments with retroactive pay, in violation of (Guam Code Annotated Title 4 Chapter 6 Section 6218.1). … Based on information received on at least personnel actions that you have authorized, all were dated Jan. 24, 2023, or after, and each with a retroactive effective date of Jan. 1, 2023,” Blas wrote to the governor on April 27.

Adelup: No retro pay

Paco-San Agustin said there were no retroactive pay increases for anyone in the governor's administration, including the directors.

The governor had authorized pay increases for the directors in December 2022 to be effective for the first pay period in January, Paco-San Agustin said.

“The processing of individual GG1s takes time, and until the paperwork is processed, the pay authorized earlier is not actually paid to the employee, but since it was authorized, it was earned and payable to the employee. Since the increase was authorized when the employee is paid, it is not a retroactive raise, the employee is simply paid what had already been authorized,” she added.

Certain Adelup staffers have also received pay raises, but these were unclassified employees whose nature of employment had them go through a termination and rehiring. Their employment, with higher pay, then reflected a new hiring date of Jan. 1, according to Paco-San Agustin.

“Since they were terminated and rehired, there is no retroactive component to the pay increases because the increase was authorized to begin the moment the new term of employment began,” she said.