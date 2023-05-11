A bill proposing to change a mandate within procurement law for autonomous agencies is drawing serious criticism from Attorney General Douglas Moylan, who said the measure is moving in the wrong direction and reversing checks and balances passed by prior Legislatures to protect taxpayer money.

The bill's author, Sen. Thomas Fisher, said the Office of the Attorney General doesn't significantly improve the procurement process for autonomous agencies, as it has its own attorneys and mires the procurement process in bureaucracy.

Guam law requires the AG or his designee to serve as legal adviser at all phases of a solicitation or procurement whenever an agency conducts a solicitation or procurement worth $500,000 or more.

Bill 112-37 from Fisher exempts autonomous agencies and government of Guam instrumentalities or public corporations from the requirement. The bill states autonomous agencies conduct procurements in all amounts subject to Guam law and their attorneys review for legality. The current provision mandating the AG's services for these agencies is unnecessary, duplicative and overly time-consuming, the bill added.

Moylan ran on the platform of being tough on crime. He stated stopping a crime from occurring is 10 times better than having to play cat and mouse with "corrupt" officials and their attorneys, further depleting taxpayer dollars that could go elsewhere in government.

Senators should be passing laws to strengthen the AG's ability to stop government corruption, not weaken checks and balances in procurement, Moylan said.

"At the end of the day, as the OPA reports have shown, there is a likelihood that the corrupt officials will go unpunished and the taxpayer/ratepayer monies never recovered," Moylan stated.

Fisher, who worked as an attorney prior to becoming a senator, said he had personal experience on the issue outlined in Bill 112 and knows what the complaint is from autonomous agencies.

"Their efforts to procure are just redoubled and slowed down dramatically by the participation in that process, when they have attorneys themselves. Of course, we have to pay for the AG's attorneys for that work. It's absolutely unnecessary," Fisher said.

"What the attorney general does is he sends over to the agencies, or he has an attorney in his office review the agency's attorney's work and slow it down. ... And you got to remember, a lot of these people who are looking at it at the AG's office have no experience in procurement," Fisher added. "He talks about wasting money. I think it's a huge waste of money when we just basically stop agency procurement through unnecessary bureaucracy."

Moylan's concerns are not new. He levied similar concerns in opposing Bill 57-37 which seeks to temporarily expedite procurement protest procedures for acquisitions funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Moylan has made it clear he believes his office should be the only one advising government entities on procurement matters.

He also terminated special assistant attorney general designations granted to agencies' attorneys by his predecessor, former AG Leevin Camacho. Moylan criticized Camacho as having abandoned his role by "freely" handing out those designations.

That created issues for the Guam Waterworks Authority, a public corporation under Title 12 of Guam law. Moylan's termination of special assistant attorney general status for the agency's lawyer also impacted her ability to represent GWA in major litigation.

Fisher said he hasn't met with the general manager for GWA yet, but said that "everybody needs to turn their attention to that issue."

"It requires expertise and the attorney general's office does not possess it. It would be disheartening, to say the least, if the AG took over litigation of that complexity. I just don't think (the office is) capable of it. I'm not busting the AG or their personnel, it's just a matter of the agency," Fisher said.

Bill 112 is specifically about procurement. With regard to litigation, Fisher said he'd have to look into it.