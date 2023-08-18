Private defense attorneys are being paid $200 per hour to assist the Office of the Attorney General on an as-needed basis.

On Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam, private defense attorney Edward Han appeared on behalf of the AG's office for the daily magistrate's hearings.

Han, however, because he had not been designated to work with the AG's office at the time of the hearing, was not allowed to proceed, leading the judge to request an assistant attorney general be present at the hearings.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Douglas Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that designating Han as counsel on the record was being worked on.

According to the current budget law, Public Law 36-107, the AG's office, along with the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender, is authorized to contract attorneys independently, but must comply with procurement laws.

Moylan told the Post that prior to contracting with Han and others, he did follow the budget law and also looked at opinions given by former attorneys general.

"I had it researched before we did that," stated Moylan. "Obviously, we want to make sure we're complying with the applicable procurement rules to the AG's office."

"This has been done for decades," he said.

Staffing

In December, the last month of then-Attorney General Leevin Camacho's term, the AG's office had a total of 52 attorneys. It now has 32, according to Moylan.

There are 11 attorneys in the prosecution division, Moylan said, while the goal is to reach 21. The attorney general shifts lawyers as needed from other divisions to cover prosecution.

Moylan said as he continues to recruit full-time attorneys to the office, contracting attorneys independently allows him to fill the gap needed to continue operations.

He stated the attorneys or firms under contract include three designated for prosecution, two for the family division and one for civil litigation.

Attorneys such as Han, who is doing work at the AG's office on an as-needed basis, are being paid $200 per hour. Others include Carol Baulos, who is being paid a flat rate capped at $10,000 per month and $120,000 per year for her work in the family division.

Off-island law firms also are being contracted, with one having a cap at $175,000. Another will be paid a contingency fee if successful in court.

"If anyone in the Guam Bar (Association) wants to apply for a contract, we're open to it, because we've been contacting law firms and some of them want it and some of them don't," said Moylan, who added that contracts are used if there is a conflict of interest at the AG's office.

Other remedies to address the lack of attorneys in the office include having retired attorneys assist the office, he said.

Basil O'Mallan, an attorney with decades of experience and a former chief prosecutor, will be retiring this year, but will continue assisting the office, according to Moylan.

"We're hiring lawyers as retirement lawyers. ... Contracts are available, but more so we're trying to get regular hired employees," Moylan told the Post. "We're doing more with what we have, and that's how you amplify the ability (of) the legal services and that's what we're doing in the office now."